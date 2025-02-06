HSBC’s latest campaign showcases NRIs deep connection with their Indian roots

Ever since the advancement of the advertising industry in India, we’ve witnessed a slew of impactful campaigns, most notable among them being the ones that can connect directly with the heartstrings of consumers. This is because one cannot ignore emotions. Advertisers are known to reel in emotions to create an impact on the consumer, which makes their ad memorable and therefore affects informed decisions made by the target audience.

Only recently, HSBC India unveiled a comprehensive campaign to meet the specialised financial needs of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). A new ad film titled ‘Homestalgia’ aims to strengthen HSBC India’s position as the preferred banking partner for NRIs by showcasing its international offerings tailored to this audience.

The campaign ticked all the boxes when it comes to connecting with the NRI community. The quintessential message that the bank wants the viewers to grasp is that banking with HSBC India ensures that no matter where in the world one is, they’re never far from home.

Moreover, the campaign aimed to build on the message of how home is a part of you, even when it's far away. It's where your heart is, where you feel at peace. You may have left home, but home will never leave you. That’s the feeling of 'Homestalgia' – the love and longing that stays with you.

As a result, the film features four protagonists of Indian origin, living abroad. These could be anyone we know, business owners, working professionals, students, etc. All four characters who dream of home and their loved ones come across a magical red door adorned with HSBC India’s logo (a metaphor showcasing a gateway which reconnects them with their Indian roots). As each character interacts with the door, they are overcome with feelings of nostalgia, symbolising the unbroken connection to their roots. The door serves as a powerful ‘calling from home,’ reminding them that home is always with them, no matter where they are. Ultimately, the film concludes with the characters reuniting with their families and loved ones, savouring joyful moments they had long missed while living abroad.

Consequently, the film instills in us how away as you may be, there’s always a way back. The leap of faith you take is what you call coming home – a moment that brings you back to your roots, your memories, and the warmth of those who truly matter.

One standout feature of this campaign is its focus on creating a deep emotional connection with NRIs. HSBC India has introduced a unique ‘red door’ installation in all its branches, featuring nostalgic elements that evoke memories of India and childhood, fostering a sense of homecoming for visiting NR customers.

Red door branch image: HSBC Fort branch, Mumbai

Moreover, the central message of the campaign underscores the universal sentiment that, no matter where life takes us, the most cherished moments are those spent with family and in the embrace of our homeland. HSBC India positions itself as the financial gateway that bridges the gap, offering seamless banking, wealth management, and exclusive offers for NRIs.

Additionally, HSBC’s campaign intensely engages with both existing customers and prospective new ones, ensuring wide-reaching visibility and engagement.

Moreover, this ad film integrates various touchpoints to engage NRIs worldwide and is supported by an extensive promotional strategy. Personalised communications form the foundation, utilising channels like email, WhatsApp, and HSBC India’s website to directly connect with potential customers. The bank is also leveraging out-of-home (OOH) advertising at airports, a strategic move to capture the attention of frequent international travellers.

T3 Delhi Airport

Digital outreach is a cornerstone of HSBC India’s strategy, with the master film and four product-focused videos highlighting the bank’s unique selling propositions. HSBC India has deployed a robust strategy involving social media amplification, video marketing, and targeted performance ads on platforms such as YouTube, Search Marketing, and DV360. The flagship film, which highlights HSBC India’s role in reconnecting NRIs with their roots, is being showcased in select PVR theatres to maximise reach and resonance.