IDFC FIRST Bank bridges financial knowledge gaps with its interactive digital platform

Finance can seem complicated, but it doesn’t have to be. Many people shy away from managing their money simply because financial concepts feel overwhelming. Understanding savings, investments, and digital transactions can often feel daunting, leading many to delay or avoid financial decision-making altogether. Recognising this challenge, IDFC FIRST Bank is taking a step towards financial empowerment with the launch of IDFC FIRST Academy—a comprehensive financial literacy initiative designed to simplify financial education for all.

Building on this, the IDFC FIRST Academy offers easy-to-understand courses, engaging videos, and interactive quizzes, all available through digital platforms along with their mobile banking app.

Building financial confidence at your own pace

Making users aware of this concept, the academy breaks down complex financial topics into bite-sized modules, making learning efficient and effective. With expert-designed content, blogs, real-world scenario-based activities, and certification programs, it provides a holistic approach to financial education.

To make it easier for users, their program is structured into three levels—Foundation, Intermediate, and Advanced—covering 35 courses and 255 topics, ensuring a gradual and in-depth understanding of financial concepts.

Interactive quizzes & certifications

Upon completion of each course, participants can take interactive quizzes to test their understanding and earn certificates to recognize their learning efforts.

While this activity aligns with IDFC FIRST Bank’s mission to enhance financial literacy and empower individuals, it also helps them manage their finances with confidence.

A mission for financial inclusion

Through IDFC FIRST Academy, the bank aims to bridge knowledge gaps, support ethical banking, enhance customer engagement, and contribute to financial inclusion across India.

Moreover, by making financial education accessible, IDFC FIRST Academy is set to create a financially aware society where individuals can make informed financial decisions and secure their financial future.

Highlighting the importance of financial literacy, V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO of IDFC FIRST Bank, stated, "IDFC FIRST Academy is a key initiative from IDFC FIRST Bank. We notice in our day-to-day lives that when it comes to savings or investments, many people don’t quite know where to begin. For instance, they may have heard of Mutual Funds but don’t know whether to invest in Debt, Equity, Hybrid, or Tax Savings Mutual Funds. They may not even understand these terms. This program is designed to make complex financial concepts easy to understand."