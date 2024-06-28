IKEA highlights that closets are for clothes, not people in new ad campaign

Ahead of the International LGBT Pride Day, IKEA has released its digital film, The Closet, which highlights the struggles faced by the LGBTQIA+ community and encourages people to be more inclusive and compassionate towards them. The video focuses on developing stronger allyship with the community through empathy and open dialogue, urging people to rethink stereotypes and embrace diversity.

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the campaign revolves around the message ‘Closets are for clothes and not identities’. As shown in the video above, the film is set in a busy IKEA store with a closet in the centre and leads with a thoughtful question to the ones who chose to enter the closet- 'Many have lived here, can you?'. Moving further, the film goes on to show the reactions of curious customers who step in to find out what’s behind the closed doors—silence and a pair of headphones replaying biases that people from the queer community hear even today. Customers leave the closet with the realisation that, while they can step out, many will continue to live inside.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Anna Ohlin, Country Marketing Manager, IKEA India, said, “At IKEA, we stand together with the LGBTQIA+ community to celebrate love, diversity, and inclusion. We believe authenticity is not something to hide but a gift to cherish. Many people continue to struggle to live their lives openly and, with this film, we want to create stronger awareness and inspire everyone to be true allies in society."

"With The Closet, we intend to give a peek into the uncomfortable world for many in the LGBTQIA+ community. A reminder that we need to build a world that's more accepting and filled with love - where nobody has to live in a space that's uncomfortable, just for being their authentic self. We hope this sparks a debate in everyone's homes, and inspires reassuring actions." says Pravin Sutar, National Creative Director, Leo Burnett Orchard.