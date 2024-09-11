IKEA’s new ad puts sleep essentials in the spotlight

India ranked as the second most sleep-deprived country in the world after Japan, is now being encouraged to prioritise better sleep with IKEA’s new campaign called ‘It’s Time to Sleep Beautifully.’

The campaign, which features two humorous and relatable digital films, highlights the transformative power of restful sleep. It underscores the reality that while a good night’s sleep may not always make you look picture-perfect, it leaves you feeling refreshed and energised for the day ahead.

Many people tend to think that sleep quality is only dependent on having the right mattress or pillows, but the campaign broadens this perspective by introducing six key elements for achieving the best rest: Comfort, Light, Sound, Temperature, Air Quality, and Decluttering. In today's fast-paced lifestyle, the importance of sleep is often neglected, and this campaign serves as a reminder that proper rest is essential for well-being.

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the films take a playful approach, portraying people enjoying such deep sleep that it shows on their faces. While simultaneously showing the range of other products by IKEA. The night's rest is depicted with beds that feel like soft clouds, duvets that provide a warm embrace, uncluttered surroundings, crisp mountain-like air, and total darkness. In the campaign we also see, children and pet dogs sleeping blissfully on these beds. The ‘Six Essentials of Sleep’ offer a formula for the most restful and rejuvenating slumber, emphasising that true sleep quality goes beyond just comfort, it’s about creating the perfect environment for sleep, and in a world where almost everyone is compromising their sleep for one thing or the other. The campaign highlights the importance of a good night’s sleep.

Speaking about the campaign, Anna Ohlin, Country Marketing Manager, IKEA India, said, “At IKEA, we know that many people in India struggle with sleep, often unaware that small changes at home can make a big difference. We're passionate about improving life at home, and we believe better sleep benefits everyone. Sleep is more than just a mattress—it's about the entire atmosphere around you. Our ‘It’s Time to Sleep Beautifully’ campaign showcases the must-have essentials for creating the ideal sleep environment, offering a wide variety of products to help one achieve better sleep at home.”

On the other hand, Pravin Sutar, National Creative Director, Leo Burnett India said, “It is uncanny to imagine that more than 60% of Indians get less than 6 hours of uninterrupted sleep. Therefore, a sleep campaign for India is the absolute need of the hour, and there couldn’t be a better partner than IKEA as they offer a complete sleep solution that’s unique to them. When we conceptualised the campaign, we went beyond what a single product can do for your sleep; it’s about what happens when everything affecting your sleep is taken care of. You sleep unabashedly, the way you want, and that’s what makes this kind of sleep beautiful. When people sleep beautifully, it might look awkward from the outside but feels beautiful from the inside. That’s exactly what we aimed to convey with the ‘It’s Time to Sleep Beautiful’ campaign.”