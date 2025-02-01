India Gate Basmati Rice rolls out an extensive campaign for its new consumer-centric packaging

KRBL Limited has launched a multi-phase campaign for India Gate Basmati Rice, beginning on 29th January 2025 with a premiere at PVR Director’s Cut. This campaign aims to engage consumers in a traditionally low-engagement category by creating impactful touchpoints. It encompasses digital, on-ground, influencer, and in-cinema activations, with over 200 hoardings across 14 cities, anamorphic displays at key landmarks, and a 45-day presence at Mahakumbh, ensuring widespread visibility. Interactive experiences like AI-enabled robots and selfie booths at Reliance stores enhance consumer interaction, making the campaign memorable and engaging.

Prominent personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Vignesh Shivan, and Rajiv Masand, along with several influencers, have helped amplify the campaign’s reach. Digital efforts, including BookMyShow roadblocks, Meta, YouTube, and OTT campaigns, have ensured extensive coverage, while collaborations with quick-commerce platforms like Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and BlinkIt have further strengthened their momentum.

Central to the campaign is the unveiling of India Gate Basmati Rice’s new consumer-first packaging. This redesigned packaging aims to simplify choices for consumers, offering transparency and empowering informed decisions. Drawing from valuable insights into consumer behaviour, the packaging combines tradition and innovation, featuring detailed product information, engaging illustrations, and interactive elements such as QR codes.

To further tailor the experience, KRBL segmented India Gate’s portfolio based on consumer mindsets—'The Perfectionist’, ‘The Quality-Seeker’, ‘The Taste Champion’, and ‘The Smart Shopper’. This ensures each consumer finds the right fit for their preferences.

After nearly three decades, this packaging refresh marks a significant moment for KRBL, solidifying its leadership in the packaged basmati rice segment.

Kunal Sharma, Head of Marketing & Business Head, Modern Trade and E-commerce at KRBL Limited, added, “Films are about storytelling, and we wanted to leverage that power to ensure maximum engagement. This high-impact ATL campaign was designed to dominate the conversation with a mix of creativity and innovation. From anamorphic displays at iconic landmarks to AI-enabled robots in retail stores, every element was crafted to create a buzz that resonated across platforms and geographies. By allocating 20% of the marketing budget to this initiative, we reached new heights of visibility and engagement. We didn’t just unveil packaging; we redefined how brands connect with their audiences. By blending the glamour of Bollywood with cutting-edge activations, this campaign sets a new benchmark for scale, depth, and impactful storytelling in the industry.”

Mitika Malhotra, Head Digital Media & Corporate Communications, India Market, KRBL Limited, said, “In the digital age, reaching consumers where they live online is crucial, and this campaign does just that. By blending creative storytelling with data-driven insights, we were able to craft personalized experiences that resonate with each consumer. From targeted digital activations to leveraging social platforms for maximum impact, we’ve created a seamless journey that keeps the audience engaged and excited. This campaign isn't just about visibility—it's about creating meaningful connections that drive long-term brand loyalty and consumer trust."