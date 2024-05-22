India Gate Foods releases a new campaign to celebrate India’s iconic food spots across cities

India is a land of diverse flavours and food places that fill our stomachs with joy. Think about your favourite street food joint or that cosy café where you love to hang out with friends—these spots are more than just places to eat; they're part of our memories. India Gate Foods understands this love for food and the unbreakable bond we share with certain popular food joints.

The brand knows that our favourite food spots aren't just places to eat; they're places where we've laughed with our friends and family and created memories. With its latest hyper-local campaign spread across mediums spanning 6 states, 13 cities and 100+ sites, India Gate is telling consumers to not compromise on quality, just like we don't compromise on the taste of our local favourite foods.

The campaign is celebrating our love for our favourite city foods like Agra ka Petha or Delhi ke Chole Bhature and the most popular locations that have become synonymous with these iconic meals. The campaign reminds us that these aren't just meals, but they're the treasure that brings back memories we had with our friends and family. India Gate Foods reminds us to savour these dishes with its campaign, just like we cherish the memories they hold.

Its campaign is all about not settling for anything less than the best quality, just like we never settle for anything less than our favourite foods tasting just right, why should we compromise on the quality of rice?

To capture the love for these joints, India Gate has taken to OOH. Each billboard that the brand has added as a part of this campaign – ranging from the big streets of Delhi to the lanes of Lucknow – speaks a language of its own. These hoardings have not only captured the attention of local radio stations but we could see the memers also spotting these hoardings and having fun with these in their own way. Brands like Mother Dairy, 24Seven, Croma and Zomato also engaged in a fun banter with India Gate.

Their campaign is hitting all the major cities, from Delhi, Lucknow, Indore, Varanasi, Prayagraj, to Jaipur, Ajmer, Ludhiana, Kanpur, Agra and Bhopal.

Influencers have also joined in, sharing their favourite food spots and highlighting how the billboard sits across prime hotspots across the country.



Further amping up engagement on its campaign, India Gate is inviting consumers to share their favourite food spots and get a chance to be featured on their billboards.

At the heart of the campaign, lies India Gate’s Basmati Rice. As the campaign travels from city to city, it's not just about food; it's about celebrating our love for great taste and quality. With every billboard and every social media post, they're saying one thing loud and clear: “When it comes to food, there's no room for compromise.”