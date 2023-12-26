Jeevansathi and JioCinema celebrate 25 Years of Love with 'Saath By Chance’

To celebrate Jeevansathi.com’s 25 years in the matchmaking industry, the brand has partnered with Viacom18 and JioCinema by introducing a three-episodic anthology series called ‘Saath By Chance’. Starting December 21, the series has weaved love stories inspired by real-life success stories of Jeevansathi couples.

From chance encounters to enduring connections, the show aims to spotlight the authenticity and beauty of love, commitment and the journey of finding one's soulmate through open dialogue and this marketing campaign amplifies the same.

The brand aims to deliver a core message through the series - that love and enduring relationships can begin with a simple conversation. With this objective in mind, the branded content studio at JioCinema has approached its marketing by creating a balance between relatable content and strengthening the brand connection.

Leveraging JioCinema as the primary platform for release serves as a strategy to reach a broader audience. Moreover, social media platforms play a crucial role in amplifying the campaign's impact.

Selected scenes from the series have been transformed into relatable and shareable 'meme' content, engaging viewers across platforms and sparking conversations about love, relationships, and the series itself.

Speaking on the association, a JioCinema spokesperson said, “At JioCinema, our commitment is to curate content that is not just entertaining but also innovative and compelling. 'Saath By Chance' is a testament to this dedication, as it unfolds a narrative that celebrates the magic of love in a truly unique way. In partnering with Jeevansathi.com, we aim to create a seamless blend of entertainment and connection, resonating with our audiences on a deeper level. Our collaboration further represents our ongoing pursuit to bring stories that directly touch the hearts of our viewers. We look forward to fostering more such partnerships and continuing to provide our audience with captivating content that transcends boundaries and brings people together in the spirit of love and storytelling."

Speaking on the association, Himani Bahuguna, EVP & Head of Marketing at Jeevansathi.com, said, "Jeevansathi.com has always stood for creating meaningful connections, and 'Saath By Chance' is a testament to the incredible stories that have unfolded on our platform over the past 25 years. Each episode will bring to life the genuine, heartwarming narratives of couples who discovered love through Jeevansathi.com's superior matching algorithms.”