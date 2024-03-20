Jindal Steel's campaign pays homage to India's unwavering spirit

Jindal Steel has launched a new brand campaign titled 'The Steel of India', a blend of visuals and music that pays tribute to steel and Indians.

In a two-minute film, Jindal Steel pays homage to the country by celebrating steel and Indians. From the minutiae of their daily lives to the grandeur of the country's expansive landscapes, it captures not just the grit and belief of the people but also the ever-growing infrastructure of the country.

The print campaign shot by Bharat Sikka features powerful portraits of individuals from various backgrounds, celebrating the unyielding resolve of Indians in a raw, authentic manner. As for the film, Ayappa K.M. emphasizes the journey of steel from grit to fire, blending image and music impeccably. From steel factories to Kerala's Kalaripayattu, the film traverses diverse landscapes, offering a stunning visual ode that’s rooted in culture. Complemented by a track composed by Sneha Khanwalkar using the sounds of steel, the film is a fresh and original experience.

Sabyasachi Bandhopadhyay, MD of Jindal Steel, expressed, "Our goal was to craft something powerful for India. Beyond the physical strength, we wanted to showcase steel in all its glory—capturing not just its tangible attributes but what we truly stand for as a brand. The strides we've taken as a nation made this the opportune moment to celebrate the steely resolve of all Indians.”

Amrish Kondurkar, Founder and Creative Director of Kondurkar Studio, shares, "We set out to unleash the resounding, steely voice of India, encapsulating steel in its essence—grit, strength, and growth. Our quest for raw authenticity found a perfect expression through Ayappa K.M and Bharat Sikka."

Sneha Khanwalkar said, "Creating a track with the sounds of steel was a unique challenge, and I am happy with how it turned out."