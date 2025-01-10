John Cena goes on a surreal motivational spree in Mcdonald’s McValue campaign

McDonald’s is flexing its marketing muscles with a new campaign to spotlight its McValue platform enlisting none other than John Cena—a man whose charisma and biceps could probably sell anything, including a McValue menu. The campaign aims to promote McDonald’s revamped value platform, a strategic move designed to woo budget-conscious diners in a time of tightening wallets. With Cena leading the charge, this quirky and ambitious marketing push is as much about laughs and inspiration as it is about the bottom line.

In a TV spot that feels like Mr. Rogers went on a protein shake binge, Cena appears in a mustard-yellow sweater and matching tie, delivering an earnest explanation of McValue’s offerings. His gentle tone and wholesome attire contrast sharply with his WWE persona, creating a humorous juxtaposition. But Cena doesn’t stop at detailing the deals, like the "Buy One, Add One for $1" promotion. He veers into a tongue-in-cheek motivational speech, claiming McValue could “take you to a place where a whole new menu of possibilities exists.” Naturally, the ad closes with Cena’s signature “you can’t see me” gesture—a nod to his wrestling career and internet meme fame—before he vanishes into the horizon.

The timing of this campaign isn’t a coincidence. McDonald’s is emerging from a challenging year, one where inflation and price sensitivity took a bite out of sales. The U.S. market experienced its first decline in comparable sales since the pandemic, forcing the fast-food giant to rethink its approach. Value offerings like the $5 Meal Deal proved effective in late 2024, so the company is doubling down with an expanded menu of deals. The McValue platform, initially unveiled in November, is now front and center in McDonald’s strategy to recapture its dominance.

At its core, the campaign hinges on the star power of Cena. More than just a wrestler, Cena has evolved into a cultural icon whose appeal transcends demographics. His Hollywood roles and ongoing WWE farewell tour add layers of resonance to the campaign. By tying the ad’s inspirational tone to the optimism of New Year’s resolutions, McDonald’s is aiming to align its brand with the season of fresh starts and goal-setting. Cena’s unique blend of humour, motivation, and meme-worthy moves is the perfect vehicle to deliver this message.

Wieden +Kennedy, McDonald’s creative agency, deserves kudos for leaning into the absurd. Beyond the TV spot, an extended YouTube cut adds surreal twists, while McDonald’s social media channels are brimming with Cena-themed content. It’s a full-scale digital blitz, aimed at keeping McValue top of mind.

Beyond digital channels, the campaign is amplified by partnerships with over a dozen brands, including YouTube, Tinder, and Lyft. By offering $3 million in promotional deals, McDonald’s is integrating its McValue message into consumers’ broader lives, from travel to dating apps. In-app perks like free fries on Fridays and complimentary McCrispy sandwiches for new users further sweeten the deal, driving both loyalty and app sign-ups.

The campaign is undeniably bold and imaginative. By blending humour, surrealism, and celebrity influence, McDonald’s is pushing the boundaries of traditional fast-food marketing. Whether the strategy pays off in the long term depends on whether the deals resonate with diners or merely serve as a momentary spectacle.

For now, John Cena and McDonald’s have teamed up to deliver a campaign that’s equal parts funny, inspiring, and thought-provoking. It’s a reminder that even in the world of fast food, there’s room for big ideas, larger-than-life personalities, and a little bit of magic.