Kavitha Gold and Diamonds shows self-expression has no gender in a new ad

As the festive season approaches, many people seek ways to refresh their style and express their individuality, and one of the most timeless ways to do so is through jewellery. In modern times, jewellery has become a medium for self-expression, regardless of gender. Embracing this evolving narrative, Kavitha Gold and Diamonds, a brand based in the tier III city of Thrissur, Kerala, has unveiled its latest ad film featuring actor Fahadh Faasil.

In this ad, Faasil is seen accompanying his mother to a jewellery shop as she searches for the perfect nose pin. With heartfelt gestures, he supports her as she indulges in the shopping experience. Yet, beneath the surface, Faasil himself longs to try on nose pins but is hesitant to express it openly. Patiently, he watches as his mother enjoys her moment.

However, just as they are about to leave the store, his mother surprises him with a nose pin meant for him. This moment beautifully captures the ad's central message - fashion knows no gender. The film’s tagline, ‘Choose your special,’ reinforces the idea that jewellery is not bound by societal norms but is a reflection of personal identity and self-expression.

Traditionally, nose jewels have symbolised femininity, but this ad challenges that stereotype. It celebrates the freedom to choose what makes us feel special, regardless of who we are. By showing Fahadh’s self-expression, the ad highlights that jewellery can be a deeply personal statement, free from labels.

This film is an example of a jewellery brand pushing the boundaries of societal expectations, promoting the idea that self-expression through jewellery is universal, whether you are a man or a woman, it’s about wearing what feels right for you.