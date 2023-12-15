KitKat's innovative campaign shows Anushka Sharma indulging in the new KitKat Rich Chocolate

KitKat recently launched a premium range of chocolates and to support the launch, the brand has rolled out a 3D anamorphic outdoor campaign in major cities across the country.

These installations feature Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma having a rich, delicious break with the new KitKat Rich Chocolate, and exhibit the brand’s new offering in all its 3D glory. The outdoor installations project not only Anushka trying out the new range but also gives the viewers an opportunity to experience the break that they’re in for with the new KitKat Rich Chocolate.

As part of the launch, the brand has also revealed a new film featuring Anushka Sharma. Conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson, the ad is currently live on TV and digital platforms.

It features Anushka Sharma in a very intriguing situation where she isn’t recognized in a bookstore. And presented with this rare opportunity, she kicks back on a couch, and delves into the new KitKat Rich Chocolate for moments of true uninhibited enjoyment.

By marrying Anushka’s relatable charm with KitKat's iconic mantra, "Have a Break, Have a KitKat," the campaign connects with consumers on a personal level. Further, the innovative use of OOH enhances the experiential aspect, inviting consumers to not just witness but also immerse themselves in the rich break offered by the new Premium KitKat range.