Kohler brings about a new era in everyday self-care with its latest launch

A shower is often more than just a part of the daily routine, it’s a brief escape, a moment of calm on a busy day. Yet, for many women, this simple act comes with an everyday dilemma: how to enjoy a refreshing shower without getting their hair wet. From adjusting posture under the water to the hassle of shower caps, these compromises have long been accepted as part of the experience.

By recognizing that many women preferred neck-down cleansing daily while reserving full hair washes for specific days, Kohler set out to create a practical solution. Through extensive consumer research, the brand identified common challenges such as tilting the head awkwardly, struggling with shower caps, or relying on handheld showers, all of which often felt restrictive and impractical. To address these concerns, Kohler tested multiple prototypes with women, refining a design that provided both ease and comfort.

As a result, Kohler introduced the ‘Radiance Shoulder Shower’, designed exclusively for women. Launched on the occasion of Women’s Day, this innovation eliminated the need for workarounds by providing an immersive showering experience while keeping hair dry. At its core, this innovation was about making everyday self-care simpler, more intuitive, and tailored to real-life needs. With the ‘Radiance Shoulder Shower’, Kohler continued to shape the future of personal well-being, one thoughtful detail at a time.

Speaking on the launch, Ranjeet Oak, Managing Director – South Asia, Kohler, stated, "At Kohler, we understand that a shower is more than just a daily routine—it’s a personal sanctuary. The Radiance Shoulder Shower is a testament to our commitment to innovation and dedication to reimagining the showering experience for women. By combining intuitive design with superior functionality, we are empowering women with a product that allows them to enjoy a luxurious and immersive shower while keeping their hair dry. This launch marks another milestone in our pursuit of excellence, ensuring that every Kohler shower delivers not just comfort, but also a moment of pure indulgence and renewal.”