KreditBee's new campaign celebrates the many colours of Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights, is more than just a time of togetherness and celebration, filled with vibrant traditions that bring families and friends closer. Each celebration is unique; it can be expressed as celebrating a new beginning or an old tradition. Everyone has their own way of ringing in the celebrations however, the joy of the festival shines the same.

Keeping this in mind, KreditBee, one of India's leading FinTech lending platforms, has launched a campaign called #HarTyohaarMeinSaath to celebrate how every celebration is a unique expression of joy, capturing the diversity they bring to the occasion.

The film unfolds with a vibrant market scene, offering a glimpse into diverse Diwali celebrations, including fireworks, the glow of diyas, and family reunions. It illustrates the art of cherishing festive moments, revealing the nuances that set each person's approach apart.





The campaign has been launched across all social media platforms, focusing primarily on targeting the Indian middle class, covering both metro cities and Tier II and Tier III towns.

Speaking about the idea behind the campaign, Ishan Bose, Chief Marketing Officer - KreditBee, said, “The campaign reflects the diverse ways in which people celebrate festivals, shaped by their circumstances and priorities, and KreditBee’s dedication to meeting the financial needs of consumers from all walks of life. This commitment to inclusivity encompasses the spectrum of people’s lives and celebrations. While the lending industry typically employs stringent gatekeeping measures at the outset, KreditBee stands out with its inclusive approach, welcoming consumers and prospects from various geographies, demographics, income groups, and income types, all while effectively managing credit risk.”