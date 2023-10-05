Legrand’s new ad pays an ode to multitasking Indians who are all-rounders

Electrical and digital building infrastructure company Legrand has released a new campaign celebrating Indians and their versatility. With the campaign, the brand compares its new all-rounder switches, the Allzy collection, with all-rounder Indians representing the evolving lifestyle.

Taking glimpses from the everyday homes of varied cities of India and weaving the emotions they share, the brand highlights that they are integral parts of their consumer's lives.

The narrative of the Arunima Sharma-directed campaign film centers around the switch, and it includes scenes from the lives of Indians from all over the nation. The phrase "India Ke All-rounders," set to an anthem, encapsulates the feelings of a nation of multitaskers.

Speaking at the launch, the Director of Marketing at Legrand, Sameer Saxena, said, “The Indian consumer is rapidly transforming, buoyed by global exposure and a desire for quality products that enhance and complement their everyday life. Recognizing this trend, Legrand has meticulously crafted the Allzy range to resonate with the demands of aspirational Indians.”

Laxman Tari, Head - Brand & Digital Business said, “We wanted to demonstrate the range's all-round capabilities through an engaging narrative. Switches are at the heart of every home, and they connect and control everything, so integrating them into all-rounder Indian stories was much easier. Legrand is a strong player in the premium segment. With Allzy, we are making the brand accessible to every Indian and to build awareness of the brand beyond metropolitan cities, we are traveling to many corners of the country with multiple media plays.”

The idea behind the new range of switches and its campaign is to lay a foundation for growing footprints across the nation.

To achieve this, the company developed a 360-degree marketing strategy that included engaging Out-of-Home campaigns, strategic agreements with top news networks for banner ads, and an engaging online presence on a variety of platforms, including OTT.