‘What’s in the box?’ Asks Legrand India in new ad showcasing its D2C platform, E-Shop

Legrand India has launched a Direct-to-Customer platform called 'E-Shop' and is promoting it through the 'What's in the box?' campaign to connect directly with its consumers.

As delivery personnel enter your building, it's quite common to curiously glance at their package and contemplate its contents. Most of the time, we anticipate food, clothing, or beverages in those boxes. Rarely do we expect to find electrical switches.

Capturing this, the new campaign asks people to predict ‘What’s in the box?’ By puzzling its consumers, the brand aims to promote its Direct-to-Customer (D2C) platform - ‘E-Shop’ through the campaign.

In two-part films, the campaign showcases a watchful security guard and an inquisitive neighbor filled with anticipation about the package's contents, assuming it might be food, beverages, medications, or clothing. However, taking their guesswork out of the equation, they are surprised to discover that electrical products can be delivered to their doorstep.

The objective behind the campaign is to focus on convenience that the brand will now offer to consumers, including doorstep delivery. Legrand does this by building curiosity and taking a humorous approach.

Tony Berland, MD & CEO of Legrand Group in India also unveiled a fresh logo by announcing the launch of the latest D2C venture. Its platform ‘E-Shop’ includes an interactive website and digital channels, catering to homeowners and remote electricians.

Samir Kakkar, Director of Sales, Legrand India, stated, "In addition to our existing channels, such as projects, panel builders, system integrators, and retail counters, we recognized the burgeoning growth of e-commerce in India. To align with our ambitious goals, we have established a dedicated channel – Digital Business & Emerging channel, which manages our e-commerce and omnichannel operations. Our sellers and fulfillment partners are our trusted distributors, fostering a robust nationwide distribution network."

Laxman Tari, Brand, Digital Business, and Emerging Channels, said, "We are actively working on enhancing the customer experience through various projects aimed at simplifying the online purchasing journey. These initiatives will propel our product category into a prominent position on the online selling platform, with stages of implementation expected within the next six months."

Sameer Saxena, Head of Director Marketing, said, "Legrand is renowned for its product innovation and disruptive marketing strategies. We have meticulously studied consumer behavior, trends, and patterns to ensure unmatched customer satisfaction. Our introduction of modern trade concepts in the electrical industry has borne fruit, with 45+ showrooms across India. We aim to replicate this success in the realm of e-commerce."