Limca Sportz inspires Rukk Matt attitude, Unveils YO-YO Test Challenge

Staying hydrated to perform efficiently on the field is a must for athletes. Building on this commitment, Limca Sportz, the hydration drink from Coca-Cola India’s home-grown brand Limca, became the Official Sports Drink for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The brand aims to expand its efforts in communicating and raising awareness about the importance of hydration.

The brand has partnered with athletes and influencers, undertaking a host of on-ground activations fueling the importance of fitness and hydration amongst youngsters and sports enthusiasts. What makes it interesting is how the brand owns drinks breaks during the matches with a unique hydration trolly to ensure the players are never short on the RukkMatt energy. And if consumers happen to spot the Drinks trolley at the stadium, they might have a chance to win a fitness tracker. All they have to do is visit @LimcaSportz official Instagram page and follow simple steps.

As a part of the campaign, Limca Sportz with the Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, has launched the digital-first Yo-Yo Test Challenge for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The test measures aerobic fitness and endurance, which is crucial for athletes. The challenge is a way for people to assess their fitness while the brand also communicates the importance of hydration. It also serves as a cheering mechanism for the fans during the 2023 World Cup. Consumers can join the challenge too by simply scanning the QR code on a Limca Sportz bottle and stand a chance to win a World Cup Ticket, heightening the excitement for participation.

Celebrity sports personalities such as the Indian long jumper Shaili Singh, the renowned actor turned runner Milind Soman, and the Olympic silver medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, were nominated by Neeraj Chopra for the Yo-Yo test. The campaign has been kickstarted across all platforms on social media.

Neeraj Chopra, the renowned Indian Athlete, also shared his excitement on the Limca Sportz Yo-Yo Challenge, stating, "I’m thrilled to be partnering with Limca Sportz. Limca Sportz is enabling hydration among athletes, which is important to maximize performance and prevent injuries. This challenge is one that promotes efficient performance and motivates each participant to continuously push their boundaries.”



Several other internet personalities also started nominating their friends and family to take up the Yo-Yo Test Challenge, creating awareness about the ultimate fitness test and the role of hydration in the world of sports and athletics. The fitness brand ‘Cult Fit’ was also seen joining the campaign.

The brand has teamed up with over 60 colleges to promote fitness among youth through the Yo-Yo Test challenge. Winning teams earn the World Cup Match tickets with hydration support from Limca Sportz.

Through these activations and partnerships, Limca Sportz ION 4, the hydration drink acts as a catalyst in inspiring people to push their limits with a "never give up - #RukkMatt” attitude. With its scientific formulation, Limca Sportz Ion 4 is a low-sugar sports beverage that combines the power of glucose, electrolytes (Sodium, Potassium, Calcium, Magnesium) and B vitamins to provide rapid rehydration and sustained energy during physical activities.

