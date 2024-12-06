Lino Perros and Femina Miss India partner to celebrate individuality

As part of this campaign, Lino Perros has joined hands with Femina Miss India as the official handbags partner for 2024, celebrating the spirit of Miss India with a mission to empower women while paying a tribute to their journeys.

We’ve all had those moments, haven't we? The times when we slipped into something that we wish was ours - from the pairs of shoes and heels of the elders to our mothers’ long dupattas to their lipstick shades, imagining to be the stronger versions of ourselves. Similarly, watching the contestants of Femina Miss India today is like seeing our favourite state winners live through those dreams take shape, not just by winning the crown, but as a symbol of growth.

Celebrating this, Lino Perros has joined hands with Femina Miss India as the official handbags partner for 2024 celebrating the essence of those very dreams. It’s a tribute to anyone who has dared to imagine a different path and has worked relentlessly to shape their own future. It’s about the belief that each journey, no matter how different, is worth honouring.

Moreover, the campaign, ‘Miss India Picks Lino,’ celebrates the spirit of Miss India with a mission to empower every woman while paying a tribute to their journeys. Additionally, this campaign is a celebration of strength, ambition, and individuality where each woman is empowered to tell her own story. Together, Lino Perros and Miss India 2024 share a vision to uplift and empower women across India, not just through their personal style, but through the firm belief that every woman has the power to shape her own path through life.

The knowledge nuggets of this campaign include perspectives on how the journey of the Miss India contestants goes beyond just winning a crown but rather embraces their personal dreams. Much like the women who choose Lino Perros, serving as reminders of the strengths each woman carries.

In celebration of this partnership, here are some key highlights:

Exclusive handbag collection launch: During the collaboration period, Lino Perros launched its Festive Collection 2024 which was then embraced by the contestants.

Campaign shoot with state winners: Lino Perros collaborated with 13 state winners for their campaign shoot paired with their latest designs. Commenting on the essence behind the visuals for the state winners, Ishita Verma, Creative Manager at Lino Perros, shared, “When you dream, dream transparently so everyone can see who you truly are.”



Social Media Campaign: The brand’s social media campaign centered around the hashtags #MISSINDIAPICKS and #MYLINOLOOK, encouraging women to celebrate dressing up, confidence, and self-expression by participating in the easiest contest where participants won their Lino Bags through a screenshot-contest.

By showcasing the journey of the Miss India contestants, the campaign is a reminder that true beauty lies in embracing one’s own story with Lino Perros and Femina Miss India 2024 standing together in celebrating this journey. Additionally, the campaign teaches us how it’s not just about the clothes we wear but rather the memories we create and stories we carry.

Commenting on the campaign, Natasha Dua, Director at Lino Perros, said, “For us, it’s about showing every woman that her dreams are within reach. She should feel safe, free, and proud to carry her world, her ambitions, and her aspirations in her Lino Perros bag. That is the spirit of Miss India that we celebrate with each creation.”

Poonam Adhikari, Head Designer at Lino Perros says, “For me, it’s an honor to be part of two legacies celebrating a woman’s journey as she shines through challenges with her own unique strength.”

Adding to this, Shreyanjana Singha, Writer/Producer on the campaign while establishing the objective of the message says, “This campaign is to highlight the fact that the spirit of Miss India lives in every woman. And partnerships like this are a step towards the promises to uplift, inspire, and walk alongside every woman who dares to dream big.”