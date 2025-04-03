Lufthansa teams up with Falguni Shane Peacock for Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Collaborations have a way of bringing new energies to industries and pushing creative boundaries. When brands from different worlds come together, be it fashion, meeting technology or travel merging with couture, these partnerships go beyond traditional marketing, creating something unique.

Recognising this, Lufthansa Airlines has entered the Indian fashion landscape by teaming up with Lakmé Fashion Week for its 25th marquee edition. By partnering with celebrated designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock, the airline has introduced a runway collection themed around Lufthansa’s vision of ‘All it Takes is a YES’.

To offer a deeper look into this collaboration, Lufthansa unveiled two films capturing different aspects of the event. The first takes viewers behind the scenes, showcasing the journey leading up to the show with the brand’s vision and the creative process that brought the collection to life. While the second film focuses on the grand showcase itself, capturing the energy of the runway and the moment where fashion and travel seamlessly came together.

At its core, this collection extends beyond couture. While the runway serves as a symbol of global connectivity, it also reflects Lufthansa’s approach to travel as an experience. Moreover, for Lakmé Fashion Week, this collaboration highlights the evolving relationship between fashion and travel, where personal style becomes part of the journey.

Adding to this evening, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tamannaah Bhatia, among many other personalities walked the runway, further emphasizing on this fusion of high fashion with a travel-inspired narrative.

Consequently, by stepping into the Indian fashion landscape, Lufthansa has joined a broader cultural conversation, one that values creativity, individuality, and openness to new experiences. This collaboration isn’t just about design; it’s about embracing a mindset where saying yes leads to new journeys.