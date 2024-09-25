Lufthansa’s new campaign explores unforgettable travel experiences

No journey is complete without the anticipation that builds before you arrive at your destination. Adventure begins the moment she steps into the world of Lufthansa. Starting with the effortless luxury of Lufthansa’s A340-300 and A319-900 aircraft, offering a seamless travel experience that sets the tone for the days ahead.

From the plush seats to the impeccable in-flight service, every detail is curated to ensure that the journey would be as unforgettable as the destination. As Tanya, settles into her journey, the excitement for Milan begins to take shape, making it evident that with Lufthansa, the travel experience is just as important as the city waiting to be explored.

Milan is a city that everyone dreams of visiting – with its stunning architecture, fashion, and culture. But while anyone can book a trip, not everyone gets to live the true Milan experience, the way the locals do. It’s more than just a place; it’s a lifestyle, and that’s definitely not something you can just pack in a suitcase.



However, to bring this vision to life, Lufthansa has introduced its Lufthansa Milan Insider, a unique travel experience that focuses on one of the world’s most iconic cities - Milan. This initiative unveils what makes Milan a vibrant hub of fashion, food, and culture through the lens of an Indian travel creator, offering a true insider’s view.



Moreover, this campaign features a strong partnership between Lufthansa, Mindshare India and Mindshare Italy, showcasing an authentic perspective of Milan with top influencers from both India and Italy. As part of this campaign, the Indian travel influencer Tanya Khanijow, known for her diverse interests in food, fashion, art, and culture, was specially guided by Milanese locals and Italian creators such.

As this series with Lufthansa and Tanya Khanijow continues, viewers can expect more captivating experiences in the upcoming reels.



While we start with the luxury and comfort of Tanya’s journey to Milan, showcasing her seamless travel experience - from airport check-in to onboard indulgence, focusing on how Tanya’s commute is not just about reaching Milan, but about the unique and memorable experience that begins the moment she steps onto the plane.



We won’t reveal everything just yet! The series will explore different facets of Milan, offering glimpses into its vibrant local culture, iconic landmarks, and the stories that bring the city to life.



Stay tuned as we unfold more of Tanya’s Milan journey, capturing not just the destination,

but the journey that makes it unforgettable.