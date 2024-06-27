This Mahindra campaign has a fresh take on honouring the Indian Army

Soldiers are truly our real-life heroes, the heroes who prioritise their country and its citizens before anything else. Living a life filled with sacrifices to carry out their duties, it's these soldiers who let us enjoy our peaceful nights sleeping with our families, all while sacrificing their small moments of joy like their children's first words, their parents' aging smiles–all to protect us.

On July 26th, as we commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas, marking India’s victory in the Kargil War, let’s go beyond the usual ‘thank you’ notes and do something unique for these soldiers who selflessly protect us without asking for anything in return.

To bring about this change, Auto Mahindra announces the launch of its #HeartstoBravehearts campaign, commemorating the 25th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War.

Auto Mahindra’s ad campaign features the Indian Army proposing light-hearted, alternative ways to express gratitude this year, highlighting their longing for simple pleasures like show recommendations and top vacation spots. Through this initiative, Auto Mahindra aims to humanize our soldiers, acknowledging their interests and desires beyond their military duties and achievements.

As part of the campaign, Mahindra SUVs will embark on an epic journey spanning 10,000 km from Tanot Border Post, Kibithoo Border Post, and Kochi Port, carrying heartfelt messages to military stations, garrisons, and war memorials nationwide, culminating at the Kargil War Memorial. In partnership with India Post, Mahindra will use its extensive network to deliver these messages from Mahindra dealerships to three significant military locations. From there, convoys of Mahindra SUVs will travel to military stations, garrisons, war memorials, and cantonments, including Kargil and Drass.

This campaign’s monumental scale involves collaboration between the Army, India Post, Faujiana, Mahindra, and its network of dealers, showcasing a united effort to honor and appreciate our soldiers.

Here’s how one can participate in this campaign to make a difference:

The viewers can share their gratitude on social media using #HeartsToBravehearts and tag Mahindra Auto. Viewers can post their messages online at https://auto.mahindra.com/heartstobravehearts. Finally, viewers can also visit a Mahindra showroom or workshop to drop off their messages, which can include photos, videos, paintings, poems, handwritten notes, or any heartfelt expressions.

Commenting on the launch of their campaign, Veejay Nakra, President - Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, "We are deeply honoured to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Kargil victory with our 'Hearts to Bravehearts' initiative. This campaign is not just about remembering our heroes but about celebrating the freedom and peace they have secured for us. By sending our heartfelt messages to the brave soldiers who protect our nation, we aim to show them that their sacrifices have not only brought us safety but also endless smiles and a peaceful life. Mahindra is proud to be a part of this significant journey, reinforcing our commitment to exploring the impossible and supporting our nation's heroes."

“In today’s dynamic market, building a modern brand goes beyond innovation—it’s about creating genuine connections and engaging meaningfully with our communities. As a proud Indian brand, we are honoured to partner with the Indian Army and India Post for this campaign. Covering 10,000+ km in a convoy of Mahindra SUVs, #HeartsToBravehearts exemplifies our commitment to explore the impossible.” wrote Neha Anand, VP and Head - Global Brand & Marketing Communications, Mahindra Automotive, in a LinkedIn post.

This Kargil Vijay Diwas, let's move beyond mere words of gratitude. With Mahindra's #HeartsToBravehearts campaign, let’s connect with our heroes on a personal level, reminding them that they are never alone. Let’s unite in recognizing the courage and sacrifices of our brave soldiers who safeguard our nation each and every day.