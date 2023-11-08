Mahindra Group celebrates India’s cultural richness & diversity with #MahindraSeasonOfFestivals

India is a diverse country with numerous languages and dialects spoken across different regions, each reflecting unique cultural and historical traditions. A significant cultural expression that unites people across generations is ‘Music’. This festive season, celebrating the cultural richness of India, Mahindra Group is bringing its six music festivals under one roof with "Mahindra Season of Festivals." To create buzz around the musical bonanza, the brand unveiled a creative campaign featuring a heart touching soundtrack.

Celebrating the true essence of music with Season of Festivals, Mahindra Rise’s new campaign is a result of collaboration between Indian music composer and director Shamir Tandon, Rekha Bharadwaj, and several other artists.

The video represents various musical art forms, offering a glimpse into the event.





With the lyrics: "Jagg jud jaave, rabb jud jaave, sur jab judta, sab jud jaave," the campaign brings together musical traditions from India expressing how these beats tie the nation together. Further the musical campaign spotlights the six musical festivals. This includes Mahindra Independence Rock, Mahindra Kabira Festival, Mahindra Lucknow Sanat Kada, Mahindra Blues Festival, Mahindra Percussions Festival, and Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards.

Many musical artists, including Rahul Vaidya, Amaal Malik, Harshdeep Kaur, and Neeti Mohan, have actively engaged with the video campaign.

The soundtrack released in the campaign is also accessible on all audio streaming and social media platforms and has gained over 20 million views on both YouTube and Instagram. Additionally, music influencer Mayur Jumani also contributed to the 'Season of Festivals' by sharing his form of music artwork.

As a part of their marketing initiative, multiple Instagram pages dedicated to music played an instrumental role in promoting the soundtrack and amplifying the message of the 'Season of Festivals'.



Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group and an active user on X (formerly Twitter), has also spoken about the soundtrack launch on his account.

When our voices are joined. our souls mingle. And in an instant, all boundaries between us disappear…



जग जुड़ जावे, रब जुड़ जावे, सुर जब जुड़ता. सब जुड़ जावे.



@rekha_bhardwaj thank you for adding your magic



Presenting this year’s #MahindraSeasonOfFestivals line-up.… pic.twitter.com/TesLQ9CotO — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 5, 2023

Mahindra Season of Festivals campaign aims to stand out by drawing attention to the significance of music fests as well shedding light on how music transcends all geographic and cultural boundaries, uniting the world in the best and worst of times.