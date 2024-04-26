MakeMyTrip gets Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh to share tips for international travel in new ad

MakeMyTrip India has released two new brand films starring its ambassadors, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. These films highlight the ease and convenience of booking flights and hotels for international travel through MakeMyTrip, targeting both first-time and experienced international travellers.

The first film presents Alia and Ranveer as a newlywed couple on their wedding night, still trying to find their footing with each other. The conversation veers towards both sharing their apprehensions about their 'first time'. As the film unfolds, viewers find out that the ‘first time’ in question is in fact their first time travelling internationally. As a solution, they turn to MakeMyTrip for their flight and hotel bookings, both taking on the planning/research responsibility equally and with great enthusiasm.

Additionally, in the second film, viewers are drawn into the middle of a suspenseful scene – where Ranveer Singh, playing an international spy/agent, unearths the location of the most wanted person. When Alia Bhatt, his commanding officer, discloses that the mission is in London, Ranveer, with his humorous style, argues that the criminal should be let go as ‘he isn’t bad at heart’ to save himself an international trip. Alia’s character senses his apprehensions and introduces him to the MakeMyTrip international booking experience, highlighting its tension-free experience.

Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Business Officer - Corporate, MakeMyTrip said, ”We at MakeMyTrip believe in making the world more accessible, one trip at a time. In the past few months, we have introduced a suite of tools, features and benefits, some of them industry-firsts, designed for every international traveller, be it a first-timer or a seasoned globetrotter. Our aim is to ensure that everyone can partake in these benefits, making their travel booking and post-sales experience seamless and enjoyable. Our new films highlight the value addition we bring to the table, demonstrating how MakeMyTrip can be a game-changer when it comes to international bookings.”

The campaigns have been conceptualized by the creative agency, Moonshot and films have been written by Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, Deep Joshi and Tanmay Bhat.