Max URB_N talks about self-love with the launch of Love Labels campaign

Have you noticed how often we're defined by size labels that box us into categories that can be limiting and unfair? These labels can make us feel limited or judged, affecting our self-esteem. Instead of letting size define us, this campaign is embracing self-love to celebrate our bodies as they are.

Max URB_N has launched its #LoveLabels brand campaign to promote the idea of self-love among its consumers. The traditional size abbreviations of "XS," "S," "M," "L," "XL," and "2XL" have been reimagined as inspiring labels like "Xtra Special," "Stunning," "Magical," "Lit," "Xtra Lit," and "Xtra Xtra Lit."

Commenting on the campaign, Sumit Chandna, President & Deputy CEO of Max Urban, exclaims, “Size labels can be a source of self-confidence and positive self-image for many shoppers, especially youth. We have made efforts to offer a more inclusive range of sizes and to use language that is empowering. At Max Urban, our 'Love Labels' campaign transforms size tags into affirmations of self-love, empowering you to feel confident in what you wear.”

Several LinkedIn users changed their bios, representing the campaign. The ‘He/Him’ pronouns became’ He/Him/Magical’ whereas ‘She/Her’ became ‘She/Her/Stunning’. They also spoke about the importance of the step taken by the brand. The conversation also built up on Instagram and Twitter.

The conversation on X resulted in #LoveLabels and #MaxURB_N trending on a PAN India level for over four hours.





This campaign aims to not only engage the audience but also empower them to be proud of who they are.

India's leading fashion conglomerate, Max Fashion has recently announced the launch of Max URB_N. Designed exclusively for the country's burgeoning youth market, the brand aims to redefine style, self-expression, and the shopping experience for a youth market, Urban’s bold, progressive aesthetic product line is a reflection of today’s youth-confident, unapologetic and fearless!

As Max Fashion continues to evolve and expand its portfolio Max URB_N will play a pivotal role in driving the organisation’s expansion, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the Indian fashion industry and introducing international styles to the market, capturing aspirations of a new generation.