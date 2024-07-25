Meesho's new ad educates shoppers on making informed purchases & easy returns

Meesho, India’s e-commerce marketplace, has launched its campaign called ‘Shopping ki Power’ today, in an effort to encourage e-commerce adoption in India. The campaign aims to empower first-time shoppers to utilise platform features and enhance their shopping experience. The tagline ‘Shopping ki power lo apne haath mein’ urges shoppers to embrace the power of making informed and smart purchases.

Created and conceptualised by DDB Mudra and the creative team at Meesho, the campaign uses an educational approach. It addresses two key factors that impact consumer confidence in online shopping. By highlighting the use of genuine customer images and reviews, it aims to empower shoppers to make well-informed decisions and select products that align with their expectations, thereby enhancing their overall shopping experience. Additionally, it educates users about Meesho’s ‘easy return and refunds’ policy, ensuring that shopping on Meesho remains a safe and hassle-free experience.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Milan Partani, General Manager, Growth at Meesho, said "At Meesho, we are dedicated to ensuring every shopper has a safe and seamless online shopping experience. E-commerce opens up a world of possibilities, but new to e-commerce shoppers need guidance to ensure that they find the right products to meet their needs. Our new ‘Shopping ki Power’ aims to equip users with the tools to make informed purchases and aids with resources available if any issues arise with their order.”

The brand has adopted a multifaceted approach to address these concerns and bring the campaign to life. By effectively leveraging television as well as social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter, Meesho aims to bring its message to the masses.

As part of this approach, it has unveiled two TVCs, which aim to debunk common myths about online shopping. The commercial ‘Lucky Draw’ demonstrates how checking reviews and viewing real images can assist customers in making more informed purchases. It explains that by exploring the reviews section, shoppers can verify that the fabric, colour, and design meet their expectations before finalising their purchase.

The film ‘Chase’ focuses on Meesho’s ‘easy return and refunds’ policy, demonstrating how customers can return products effortlessly in just three simple steps and receive instant refunds. The commercial highlights how this feature ensures satisfaction and peace of mind for shoppers with every delivery.





