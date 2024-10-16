Meesho's new campaign takes over Paytm's soundbox

As we surf through the festive season, Meesho and Paytm India have teamed up for a creative campaign, turning the familiar Paytm Soundbox into more than just a payment confirmation tool. This small blue box, known for its routine announcements in shops, is now being reimagined as a platform where brands can directly engage with consumers right after a transaction is completed.

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), Paytm's parent company, has introduced 'Paytm Soundbox Ads', an innovative feature that allows brands to broadcast their messages at a crucial moment, immediately after payment confirmations. This new solution gives brands a fresh and real-time way to connect with shoppers while they're already in a spending mindset. Meesho has tapped into this opportunity to promote its much-anticipated Mega Blockbuster Sale, targeting audiences across different regions and languages with ads that feel relevant and timely.

Conceptualised by Talented, the #MeeshoMegablockbusterSale campaign brings this to life in everyday settings. The ad film captures shoppers making payments, expecting the usual 'Paytm par 10 rupaye prapt huye,' but instead, they're surprised with ads announcing irresistible offers.Like a scene at a local coconut water stall where a customer, mid-sip, suddenly hears, 'Paytm par 25 rupees prapt huye, ab iss paise se baap ko, dada ko, bhai ko sabko T-shirts, shoes, pants pe 80% off dega re tera Meesho sale!' Amused and intrigued, he’s quick to search for these tempting deals.

Meesho has infused these ads with witty accents and humorous lines, ensuring they stand out and leave a lasting impression. The quirky delivery, combined with the unexpected timing, catches people off-guard in a playful way, creating a memorable experience. Who wouldn’t be entertained if a Soundbox suddenly started talking about unbeatable discounts right after making a payment? The light-hearted approach transforms routine transactions into moments of fun and discovery, making the sale all the more appealing.

Speaking on the campaign,Soumitra Choubey, Director-Brand Marketing, Meesho said, “The sale season brings a lot of excitement among our consumers. In a cluttered time like this, it’s not just what you say, but how you say it. Capturing attention and hacking memory structures has become increasingly challenging. For our marquee sale of the year, it was imperative that we lead with innovation. Creativity is a business multiplier.and this simple but wild activation is a testament to that.”

Paytm Spokesperson said, “As the leader in merchant payments, we are bringing innovative opportunities for brands to leverage our reach. Paytm Soundbox is one of the most preferred payment devices and the latest Ads solution is a first-of-its-kind offering for brands in the industry. The scale of Paytm Soundbox distribution ensures that marketers and brands can reach their audience in various cohorts of state, city or language for a targeted & meaningful reach. Through this unique solution, brands can increase customer engagement within a shorter duration while taking it beyond online marketing. ”





