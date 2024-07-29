Mia by Tanishq honours achievements over illnesses in its new ad campaign

People living with diseases often find themselves the unwanted center of attention, constantly reminded of their condition by the stares of strangers. As heads turn to watch them, even children may look on with fear, not understanding the person behind the illness. This ongoing scrutiny can feel isolating, turning daily life into a series of painful reminders. Yet, beneath their ailments, they are just like us, filled with dreams, hopes, and aspirations that mirror our own.

To bring a change in perspective amongst people, Mia by Tanishq has collaborated with Sheetal Devi, Arjuna awardee and the world’s no. 1 female para-archer, in its “Dekhna Hai Toh Khel Dekho" campaign. This initiative aims to shift the focus from illness to the amazing achievements and spirit of those who live with it, reminding us all that they are not defined by their conditions but by their strength and humanity.

As part of this campaign, Mia demonstrates Sheetal Devi’s inspiring story. The campaign starts with scenes of people staring at her with curiosity and awe. However, when it is revealed that the person being stared at is Sheetal Devi, the message is clear: while people often notice her for obvious reasons, it is her achievements that make her shine. The film's tagline “Dekhna hai toh mera khel dekho” aims at showcasing Devi's talent in archery, urging viewers to focus on her skills rather than her illnesses.

Using powerful narration, the film encourages the audience to look beyond appearances and celebrate talent. It inspires us to look beyond the illness and see the person. It inspires us to make them feel accepted and understood, helping them to live without the burden of our judgments.