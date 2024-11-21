Nike honours Rafael Nadal's legacy in new ad as he retires

Spanish athlete Rafael Nadal bid farewell to professional tennis in an emotional end during the Davis Cup quarterfinals on November 19, 2024. His final match–a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Botic van de Zandschulp–marked a closing chapter for Spain’s journey in the tournament and one of tennis’s most celebrated careers. While the crowd roared with chants of “Rafa, Rafa, Rafa,” during the tournament, the player bid an emotional farewell admitting, “I’m not tired of playing tennis, but it’s my body that doesn’t want to play anymore.”

In a tribute befitting the athlete, Nike–Nadal’s partner since the age of 13–launched a heartfelt campaign celebrating his legacy. Titled ‘Greatness. It Only Takes Everything’, the ad in black-and-white, encapsulates the essence of Nadal’s career.

The advertisement opens with a simple image of Nadal levelling a clay court with a drag mat. This symbolic act nods to his 14 French Open titles, which cemented his reign as the ‘King of Clay’. It features glimpses of his career’s iconic moments and emotional victories.

Phil Knight, Nike’s Co-Founder and narrator of the film, is heard delivering the voiceover which says, "When the dust settles, you'll know you've given more than anyone. Chased down every game, shot, point, and put it all on the line for one more win. Not once, but every second, minute, hour, day of your life."

The ad film ends with a shot of Nadal walking into the distance, concealed by a cloud of clay dust, a metaphor meant to be a mark on the sport.

Nike’s relationship with Nadal has been long-lasting in athlete-brand collaboration. From designing custom apparel and footwear that symbolises his evolution to amplifying his persona with the iconic Raging Bull logo, the brand has consistently championed Nadal’s journey.

The brand’s social media platforms changed the display pictures to Nadal’s bull logo, with an installation near the Eiffel Tower celebrating his career in Paris.

Right now at Place du Trocadéro, Paris#GraciasRafa ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/E2Bg3DjHj5 — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) November 19, 2024

In January 2024, Nadal made his comeback at the Brisbane International following a hip injury, and Nike celebrated his return by projecting his logo onto Brisbane's skyline in a computer-generated campaign.

Brisbane. @RafaelNadal’s return. Ready to leave it all on the court once again. pic.twitter.com/5UOTolnvcB — Nike (@Nike) January 1, 2024

Nadal’s legacy is marked by 22 Grand Slam titles, five Davis Cups, and two Olympic gold medals. He has supported young athletes through the Rafa Nadal Foundation, and the Rafa Nadal Academy is teaching the next generation of tennis stars.

Nike’s campaign captures the essence of what made Nadal extraordinary. Like many of the brand’s campaigns, it encourages grit, sacrifice and determination, meant to inspire millions. As Phil Knight summarised in a press note, Nadal “embodied our mentality to never give up and is perhaps the most ferocious competitor that’s ever lived. You could always see that tenacity. He was always thrilling to watch and was never out of a match.”