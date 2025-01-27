NPCI celebrates 75th Republic Day with its latest campaign showcasing India's digital payment journey

To commemorate India’s 75th Republic Day, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched a unique campaign celebrating the nation’s progress and self-reliance. The campaign highlights how digital payments have become an integral part of everyday life, exemplified through the journey of the national flag—from its creation to its celebration across the country.

The initiative showcases how NPCI’s products—like UPI, RuPay, and NETC—seamlessly support transactions at every stage of this journey, reinforcing the vision of making digital solutions accessible and impactful for all. Moreover, another feature of the campaign is an innovative rendition of “Saare Jahan Se Acha” composed using digital payment transaction sounds. This unique tribute reflects the harmony of India’s cultural heritage and its strides in digital innovation, making it a fitting celebration for Republic Day.

Launched in print media, the campaign features a QR code that directs readers to an interactive experience. Scanning the code takes them on a journey through the creation and delivery of the national flag, with each step linked to an NPCI product that enables the smooth flow of digital payments across India.

This message is further extended through social media, where the same concept from the print ad is brought to life. Followers are invited to scan the QR code, engaging with the experience of the flag’s journey while learning how NPCI products help make digital payments seamless and accessible for millions across the country.

This Republic Day, NPCI’s initiative reflects its commitment to being “Always Forward,” fostering a less-cash economy while staying rooted in the aspirations of the people. By connecting its innovations with the national flag’s journey, NPCI celebrates not just India’s digital transformation but also the unity and resilience of its citizens.