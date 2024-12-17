O Boticário’s Christmas ad captures the fragility of family bonds and caregiving

For many families around the world, caring for loved ones as they age is both a privilege and a challenge. This is particularly true in Brazil, where strong family values often place caregiving responsibilities on the shoulders of children. While the act of caring for ageing parents is viewed as an extension of love and gratitude, it comes with emotional complexities, unspoken tensions, and moments of deep reflection.

In its latest Christmas campaign, Casa de Vidro (Glass House), Brazilian cosmetics brand O Boticário explores this reality. The brand’s largest audiovisual production to date presents a poignant story that mirrors the struggles and emotional fragility of families navigating this chapter of life.

The film follows two sisters gathering for Christmas dinner while grappling with the shared responsibility of caring for their ageing mother. As tensions bubble to the surface, the metaphor of a ‘glass house’ becomes a symbol of the delicate nature of family relationships. The narrative shifts through time, with flashbacks of the sisters’ childhood and moments when their mother cared for them with unconditional love. These memories ultimately lead the sisters to reconnect, reminding us of the nature of care which involves giving back the love we once received.

The campaign was brought to life by the creative minds at AlmapBBDO, in partnership with production house MyMama Entertainment. With six months of research and cultural listening, the team uncovered the very real tensions families face when children transition into caregivers. This insight shaped the theme, tone, and storytelling of the ad film, ensuring it struck an emotional chord with Brazilian families.

At over four minutes, the ad film draws viewers into the family’s story, inviting them to reflect on their own relationships.

Adding a layer of relatability, the ad features Alanis Morissette’s ‘You Learn,’ a song that resonates deeply with millennials who grew up in the 1990s. This choice was deliberate, targeting an audience now at an age where caregiving for parents is becoming a reality. The nostalgia of the song amplifies its emotional impact, making the message even more personal.

Ultimately, it is a timely reminder that caregiving, though complex, is one of the purest expressions of love.