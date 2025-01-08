Odoo takes over the Indian streets with a roadshow campaign

In an increasingly competitive global market, visibility and engagement are key to building a lasting connection with audiences. Consequently, Odoo sought to bolster its presence in the Indian market with a campaign designed to highlight its suite of solutions. Odoo needed a campaign that would stand out, create lasting awareness, and establish its position as a key player in the Indian business ecosystem. To cater to this brief, Wrap2Earn suggested making its presence felt in India with an ambitious Out-of-Home (OOH) campaign, marking a significant step in its journey to connect with Indian businesses.

With India representing a market filled with opportunities and challenges, Odoo’s campaign is a strategic step to establish itself as a trusted name in business management. Moreover, their year-long duration of the initiative reflects a commitment to sustained visibility, aiming to build trust and recognition over time. By maintaining a consistent presence in key cities, Odoo is fostering familiarity and positioning itself as a reliable partner for businesses seeking to enhance operations and drive growth.

Consequently, central to this year-long campaign is a fleet of branded vehicles that traveled through Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Indore. These vehicles served as moving billboards, each thoughtfully designed to showcase Odoo’s offerings and identity. Additionally, the convoy followed carefully planned routes through high-traffic areas and business districts, including prominent locations like business hubs and commercial complexes. The vehicles were specifically positioned to target professionals and business owners, ensuring that Odoo’s message reached the right people at the right time.

As a result, by combining visibility with a clear focus on its audience, Odoo is not only introducing its solutions but also building a foundation for lasting relationships with Indian businesses. Moreover, as Odoo continues to grow in India, the campaign serves as a symbol of its dedication to supporting businesses and shaping the future of business management in the region.