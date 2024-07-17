OMEGA's ad for Olympics 2024 reimagines Paris as an athletic playground

At the heart of the campaign lies a collaboration with SDM, who has written and performed the track 'Born to be a Legend.', reimagining Paris as an athletic playground, celebrating the spirit of overcoming challenges. The campaign features a roster of athletes, each demonstrating their skills against the backdrop of Paris's iconic landmarks, some of which include Léon Marchand showcasing Swimming, Erriyon Knighton showcasing Sprinting, and Shericka Jackson is shown to be Golfing.

Additionally, Céline Boutier for Decathlon, Simon Ehammer for High Jump, Gianmarco Tamberi for Table Tennis, Ma Long for Climbing, Micka Mawem for Sailing, Pete Burling and Blair Tuke for Pole Vault represented by Mondo Duplantis, Wheelchair Racing by Marcel Hug and finally Wheelchair Fencing by Bebe Vio.

Additionally, the film not only showcases athletic excellence but also celebrates the dreams and determination that drive such performers.

Additionally, as part of the campaign, by partnering with SDM and transforming Paris into an arena, the brand is celebrating the Olympic Games. The campaign is being rolled out across global television networks and digital platforms, offering viewers a glimpse into the convergence of sport, artistry, and timekeeping that defines the games.