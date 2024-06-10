OYO markets itself as a family friendly brand in new ad

OYO has launched its newest campaign film ‘Kya Baat Kar Rahe Ho’, highlighting its extensive network of premium company-serviced hotels across the country.

Partnering with the creative agency Moonshot, founded by Tanmay Bhat and Devaiah Bopanna the brand’s campaign aims to transform outdated perceptions and highlight the brand’s commitment to providing premium experiences for families, friends, solo adventures, and every kind of traveller.

The film opens with a young couple, Sunita and Rishabh, sitting at the dinner table with Sunita's parents and grandmother. When Sunita announces that they have booked an OYO for the weekend, her parents react with shock, humorously nodding to OYO’s past reputation as a "couples hotel." As the story unfolds, Rishabh invites the entire family, increasing their surprise. The narrative then shifts to reveal the family standing in an OYO hotel lobby, where they are amazed by the premium services and elegant surroundings.

The campaign aims to creatively address and dispel outdated views of the brand, emphasising its new focus on versatility. Whether it’s a family vacation, a weekend getaway with friends, a student studying for an exam, spending ‘me time’, or partying with friends - OYO now offers premium experiences for every type of traveller.

This advertisement was written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha and Deep Joshi from Moonshot. It is directed by Rahul Bharti with production handled by Sun City Studios.

This initiative marks a significant enhancement in OYO's service offering, introducing an elevated guest experience through features like the Quick Check-in on the OYO app. To make finding and booking these premium properties easier, the brand has also introduced a new tag on its app, simplifying finding and booking the hotel on the app.

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO of OYO, stated, "We are excited to reintroduce our new company-serviced hotels. Our goal is to provide a premium, reliable, and enjoyable stay for every type of traveler, and this step highlights our commitment to transforming perceptions and exceeding expectations."

Devaiah Bopanna, Co-Founder of Moonshot added, "Working on this campaign was a fantastic experience. We wanted to capture the surprise and delight of discovering the new OYO, and I hope we've done just that. The new OYO has something for everyone, and I hope this film helps convey that message."