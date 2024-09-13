Pepsi chases after pizza delivery drivers in cheeky new ad

Have you ever had a pizza without pairing it with a drink? Well, if you have, Pepsi doesn’t want you to go without one. In a move to cement the perfect pizza and soda pairing, the brand has rolled out its latest ad, ‘Pepsi Chase Cars.’ With this humorous advertisement, created in collaboration with BBDO Worldwide, the brand wants to prove that pizza tastes better when chased by Pepsi, and that’s what the brand does, quite literally.

The minute-long ad reimagines pizza delivery with a high-stakes twist. It shows the brand’s delivery personnel chasing after pizza delivery drivers, in a sleek, Pepsi-branded sports car. With sirens blaring, the chase car pulls up alongside the pizza delivery vehicle, and a Pepsi's driver jumps out to hand over a complimentary bottle of Pepsi to the customers before the pizza can be enjoyed.

The customers look surprised and delighted, while the original pizza delivery driver is left slightly annoyed. The comedic undertones, with cheeky dialogue like one driver referring to the stunt as ‘some kind of TikTok bullshit,’ add to the light-hearted tone. The brand acknowledges that chasing delivery drivers is ‘weird’ but through its cheeky messaging, points out that making people go without its drinks when eating pizza would be wrong.

The ad appears to be an extension of the brand’s ongoing #BetterWithPepsi platform, wherein it pairs its soda with various foods, from fast-food burgers to cola-infused pepperoni. Pizza happens to be one of the most popular take-out options in the U.S. The ad leverages the cultural staple of pizza Fridays, where nearly 43% of all pizza orders take place. The brand is backing the ad with promotions, offering free pizzas to consumers who order from participating pizza chains through DoorDash on September 13.

In addition to the video ad, the brand has released cutdowns, bloopers, and content on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok, creating more opportunities for fans to engage with it. Chasing after a delivery personnel might be slightly illegal but the brand has made one thing clear - pizza without Pepsi, that’s the real crime.