The latest Pulsar NS400Z campaign encourages carving one’s own path defying conventions

Bajaj Auto has launched its new flagship 400cc motorcycle, the Pulsar NS400Z. Entering the middle-weight motorcycle market, the Pulsar NS400Z aims to stand out with its performance-oriented features and modern design.

The motorcycle is positioned to appeal to young riders with its notable performance, features, design, and pricing. Accompanying this launch is a shift in the brand’s messaging from ‘Definitely Male’ to ‘Definitely Daring’, encapsulated in the new campaign, “Chala Apni”.

The campaign highlights the bike’s features and design in a high-octane setup. It features three protagonists driving the new bike, who are each presented with the choice of taking either the conventionally taken route or defying conventions and carving their own path by seemingly taking the road less travelled.

Speaking on what the vision was with the NS400Z and therefore the campaign, CMO Bajaj Auto – Deepika Warrier said, “The Pulsar and especially the NS sub-range have always been seen by their riders as an expression of their identity. We are using the new campaign to launch the NS 400 Z and to celebrate our young riders’ mentality –their need to master their own lives, resist societal pressures, and make daring & uncomfortable choices. The ‘Chala Apni’ campaign strategy is the outcome of extensive cultural insight work and aims to inspire Indian youth to express their “Inner Roar” and follow through on daring life choices. The campaign also celebrates the bond between the rider and the Pulsar NS 400 Z, which is a beast of a ride that combines category-beating power, speed, control & style ”

Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy India shared his insights, “At Pulsar we have always dared to do different. So this time, for its latest offering, for the most advanced Pulsar ever, we have dared to put the rider in the centre. ‘Definitely Daring’ is a platform, an inclusive space that will help inspire the riders to follow their own calling and not just be followers. Chala Apni is not just a campaign line but hopefully an inspiration for the riders out to their to listen to their heart and not their mind.”