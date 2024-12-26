Reliance Digital launches the ‘Happiness Project’, an initiative to empower dreams through technology

In a nation where dreams are nurtured across every corner, from the busy cities to peaceful corners of villages, many face the challenge of turning their aspirations into reality due to limited access to technology. While much of the focus today is on advanced innovations like AI, many in India are still searching for simple tools to overcome daily challenges and chase their passions.

Understanding this divide, Reliance Digital has introduced its Happiness Project, an initiative designed to help individuals with the tech they need to transform their lives. At its core, the Happiness Project reflects Reliance Digital’s brand philosophy of #MakeFriendsWithTechnology. With over 650 stores across India and a dedicated team of trained staff known as ‘Tech Dost’, Reliance Digital is on its mission to make technology more accessible and usable for all.

Consequently, this initiative brings to life the stories of six people across India, each with unique dreams hindered by the lack of technology. Presented as six real-life stories from different parts of the country, hosted by Farah Khan, the project will feature new guest stars every week such as Rannvijay Singha, Sanjyot Keer, Tejaswi Prakash, Hansika Motwani, Raj Shamani & Mythpat who will mentor and assist these individuals, providing them with the right technology to help turn their dreams into reality.

One such story involved Shoishob, an NGO in Kolkata working to improve education for underprivileged children that received advanced tech tools to support its mission. This assistance helped the NGO create a better learning environment, giving children the resources they needed to succeed. Whereas another inspiring episode highlighted Ajja and Ajji, an elderly couple from Manipal. With technological upgrades, they were able to realise their dream of providing affordable meals to their community, cutting down on their efforts and allowing them to serve more people effectively.

Helping people across India, the Happiness Project has reached Lucknow, Chennai, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai, with each story showcasing how a small technological intervention can lead to major changes. Moreover, Reliance Digital’s goal is not only to showcase these stories but to inspire viewers to believe in technology. Consequently, the campaign invites audiences to follow these journeys through episodes released every Wednesday on Reliance Digital’s YouTube channel.

The Reliance Digital Happiness Project reminds us that technology isn’t just about gadgets—it’s about changing lives. By bridging the gap between dreams and the tools to achieve them, it’s a movement that turns possibilities into realities, with one simple upgrade at a time.