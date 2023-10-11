Reliance Jewels' campaign pays a poetic tribute to Bengal's craft & culture

Reliance Jewels has been carving a niche by paying homage to India’s rich heritage and culture. On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, Durga Puja and Diwali, Reliance Jewels have launched 'Swarn Banga,' a collection that captures the craft, culture and creativity of Bengal.

The Swarn Banga collection draws its creative inspiration from Bengal’s vibrant cultural heritage. To bring this to life, the brand has collaborated with Scarecrow M&C Saatchi.

The film tells the tale of a woman named Swarn Banga embarking on a treasure hunt. As she explores the Terracotta temples of Bishnupur, Upasana Griha in Shantiniketan, and Durga Puja celebration, she stumbles upon hidden romantic verses penned by her lover.

Bengal has always shone brightly in the world of poetry. This collection pays tribute to the land’s rich poetic heritage. Inspired by the verses crafted by legends like Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam, and Jibanananda Das, the collection breathes Bengal and solely Bengal.

The 3-minute and 18-second film is directed and cinematographed by Sudeep Chatterjee. Choreographer Vitthal Patil breathes life into the journey of the protagonist as she embarks on a quest to discover the poems. Anirban Bhattacharya’s recitation is the thread that weaves the storyline seamlessly.

The verses in Hindi are penned by Manish Bhatt, co-founder of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi and the Print Campaign has been shot by Prasad Naik.

Manish Bhatt, Founder Director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, expressed his thoughts on the campaign, stating, “In this era of moment marketing, I can't recall any brand embarking on a sustained series of an elaborate 360-degree campaign, including exceptionally comprehensive films. We've created 6 campaigns in this series over a 4-year period. It truly is a golden opportunity for Scarecrow to work on the 6th ad in the series with consistency. Especially in a culture that not only boasts a rich legacy but also, in contemporary times, stands as one of the most artistic and creative cultures in India, which empowers women. Poetic in its true essence.”

Sunil Nayak, the CEO of Reliance Jewels, also shared his perspective, saying, “Bengal, with its vibrant artistic legacy, holds a special place in India’s art and craft history. This eighth collection in our series of jewellery inspired by different regions of India is a testament to our commitment to celebrating the rich culture and traditions of our nation. The Swarn Banga collection, with its timeless design, intricate workmanship, and grace, is sure to be adored by our customers for years to come.”