RENEE’s latest ad features Janhvi Kapoor in Govinda style

RENEE Cosmetics celebrates the essence of life in its latest ad campaign, starring brand ambassador Janhvi Kapoor. In a captivating video, Kapoor dances in a courtroom, bringing back the nostalgic vibes of the 90s with Govinda’s iconic song, "Meri Pant Bhi Sexy, Meri Shirt Bhi Sexy." The campaign not only highlights the launch of RENEE's new perfume, "Floral Fest," but also captures the joyous impact of the fragrance on everyone around.

Venturing into the booming Indian perfume market, which is currently valued at USD 211.6 million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8-10% over the next five years, RENEE aims to make a significant mark with its debut in the category.

Janhvi Kapoor, resonating with both millennials and Gen Z, is the perfect face for the campaign, striking a chord with the youthful audience.

In the playful ad, Kapoor’s application of the Floral Fest perfume transforms a courtroom into a lively dance floor, influencing even the judge to join in the groove. The ad concludes on a heartwarming note, showcasing the judge and courtroom participants dancing, underscoring the fragrance’s ability to spread happiness and vitality.

RENEE’s new campaign encapsulates the joy of being alive, making its entrance into the perfume market memorable and engaging.