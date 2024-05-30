Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water's hookstep from Naya Sher campaign ignites a fan movement

Remember that catchy dance move you saw fans doing during matches? Well, that’s the signature move from Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water’s “ChooseBold” campaign.

Building on the success, Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water now invites fans to join the #NayaSherCheer hookstep contest and win exciting RCB merchandise.

First launched in 2023, the campaign was built like a movement. Fronted by Virat Kohli, alongside rappers Divine and Jonita Gandhi, "ChooseBold" encouraged young people to break free from expectations while chasing their dreams. The anthem, with its infectious rap beat and Kohli's energetic dance moves, quickly became a hit.

But the inspiration didn't stop there. The campaign also showcased real-life stories of individuals like Gautam Kamath, Prarthana Jagan, and Tanvi Ravishankar who defied the odds in skateboarding, beauty, and fashion.

The turning point came with the "Naya Sher" anthem's signature dance move. Originally performed by Virat Kohli himself, the move took on a life of its own. Fans everywhere started grooving to it, both in stadiums and on social media.

Building on this momentum, Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water extended the campaign in 2024. This time, they invited fans to actively participate. Each time the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team scored, fans were encouraged to share videos of themselves doing the #NayaSherCheer hook step and tag @royalchallengechoosebold. The contest offered fans a chance to win exclusive RCB merchandise, further fueling its campaign's momentum. The hookstep collectively gained 8M + organic views on social media.

By involving fans in the anthem, Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water aimed to become a part of pop culture and connect with Gen Z and Millennials.

Varun Koorichh, Vice President and Portfolio Head, Marketing, Diageo India, commented, "Cricket is a sporting extravaganza that brings the entire country together with inspiring sporting action that's a feast for Indians across the world. We are thrilled to be associated with Royal Challengers Bengaluru as an official partner for the T20 season. It was exciting to see the Naya Sher #ChooseBold campaign across the cricketing season as it embodies the spirit of the brand. Witnessing the love fans poured out every time the team scored by dancing to the beats of the Naya Sher Anthem's hook step was truly heartwarming. The Hook step which was initially performed by star player Virat Kohli in the "Naya Sher" anthem by Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water has since then gained immense popularity, captivating fans with its infectious rhythm and energetic choreography. It was performed across all games where RCB played, and viewers were able to witness it during broadcast. The activation was also replicated across digital platforms where fans got a chance to win merchandise for sharing their ‘hookstep’ videos."