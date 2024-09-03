Samsung’s #BackToSchool campaign offers a fresh take on breaking traditional barriers

The back-to-school season always felt like the start of a new chapter—full of promises, surprises, and the joy of reuniting with friends. The excitement of entering a new standard, smelling the scent of new books, new shoes, and new backpacks, was a feeling that was unmatched. India, being the world's most populous country, also boasted the largest student base globally, with over 300 million students in schools and colleges. Starting in May, this period became a key buying season for students, with school kids enjoying summer vacations and college students gearing up for a new academic year.

The May-August stretch is always particularly crucial for brands across various categories, as they roll out their 'Back to School' promotions targeting students and parents alike. Recognizing this demand, Samsung launched its new campaign series, offering an ecosystem of devices tailored to seamlessly integrate into students' everyday lives.

This campaign took a heartfelt approach by delving into the lives of three young achievers under the ‘Show Them How It’s Done’ campaign, each with a story that resonated deeply. The three TVCs showed how it wasn’t just about celebrating youth; it was about the courage it took to walk an unconventional path. Through the eyes of a podcaster, a DJ, and a designer, we witnessed all that it took to drive them to break away from societal expectations.

In the first episode of the series, ‘You Never Listen’, Samsung introduced us to a young music enthusiast who found solace in his art. The episode followed his journey as he used the Samsung Ecosystem to drown out the noise of doubt and negativity around him. His connection to his music was unbreakable, and with his Galaxy devices, he was able to stay in tune with his passion, proving that the opinions of others couldn't drown out the beat of his heart.

The second episode, ‘You Ask Too Many Questions’, told the story of a curious and determined young podcaster. Despite the doubts thrown her way, she refused to shy away from her dreams. From the classroom to the stage, she found her voice, showing the world that her questions were the key to her success.

Finally, the third episode, ‘You Won’t Make the Cut’, captured the journey of a designer who turned his passion for fashion into a runway reality. Additionally, the campaign showed us how his focus was unwavering, whether in design class or on the catwalk.

As part of the ‘Back to School’ series, Samsung’s 360-degree campaigns spanned across digital and offline platforms, creating widespread buzz and driving conversations. The campaign utilized digital advertising, enhanced retail visibility, and strategically tapped into the ICC T20 World Cup. Additionally, Samsung’s ongoing campaign saw a 2.36x increase in search results, a 3.4x boost in engagement, and a 1.3x rise in sales. Its digital reach was also extensive, achieving 1.4 billion impressions, 266 million views, and 83 million visits.



The campaign’s print and OOH efforts spanned 10 city publications and 24 DOOH screens across the city. Additionally, integrated channel experiences were implemented both online and offline. The online component led to the highest-ever traffic on student centric categories, while partner commerce sites also witnessed a growth in sales. There was increased visibility for the student centric offers and benefits that Samsung has to offer at retail outlets. The campaign also generated significant buzz through media, influencers and KOLs, yielding excellent results. Additionally, it also featured prominent print ads in leading national dailies, engaged with audiences on e-commerce platforms, and executed student activations.

Samsung also conducted a series of creative workshops across its Samsung Experience Stores in key cities and is in the process of conducting design-thinking workshops in 100+ schools and colleges to drive hands on experience of the Galaxy Ecosystem.

Moreover, through these brand films, Samsung aimed to inspire every student, reminding them that they held the power to shape their own destiny. Whether it was launching a podcast, mastering music, or designing new innovations, the message was clear: when challenges arose, students had the strength to ‘Show Them How It’s Done.’