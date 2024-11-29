Shriram Finance Ltd’s latest campaign #TogetherWeSoar honours India’s spirit of resilience

As part of this campaign, Shriram Finance Ltd. celebrates the spirit of partnership, depicting it as a means to soar ahead, with a slice from Rahul Dravid’s own life. Across India, a quiet but significant change is unfolding. People are navigating life’s toughest challenges with resilience and determination. This shift isn’t about denying the struggle but about finding ways to move forward despite it. Central to this strength is the support we draw from each other—the people who remind us of our worth when we falter and stand by us during our hardest moments. It’s not just about reaching the top but about knowing that someone is with you, every step of the way.

Celebrating this philosophy, Shriram Finance Ltd. has launched an inspiring new brand campaign titled ‘#TogetherWeSoar’, reflecting its commitment to partner with aspiring India while highlighting the power of connection and unity. Moreover, this campaign aims to celebrate this spirit and depict partnership as a means to soar ahead, with a slice from cricket legend Rahul Dravid’s own Life.

Honouring this spirit, the campaign video highlights Rahul Dravid, encouraging individuals from all walks of life to partner with Shriram Finance in their journey to uplift themselves and fulfill their ambitions. The imagery culminates in a powerful metaphor: a stadium, representing a space where India unites, filled with dreams.By utilising its comprehensive 360-degree media approach, the campaign will reach audiences through print, digital, television, social media, and outdoor platforms, as well as select theatres across India. Moreover, Shriram Finance has partnered with the Pro Kabaddi League, making sure viewers catch the ad during the PKL matches. Over the next two months, the campaign will be showcased nationwide, targeting diverse urban and rural audiences to reinforce Shriram Finance’s commitment to partnering with customers at every stage of their financial journey.

Adding to the campaign’s impact, actor Naseeruddin Shah lends his voice to the Hindi version of the ad film, titled ‘Har Indian ke Saath: Judenge. Udenge’, with his powerful voice adding to the message of Shriram Finance’s dedication to helping individuals achieve their dreams through meaningful partnerships. Meanwhile, the campaign also featured lyrics penned by Academy Award winner K.S. Chandrabose for the Telugu version and acclaimed lyricist Madhan Karky for the Tamil version, ensuring a heartfelt connection with audiences across multiple regions.

Ultimately, ‘#TogetherWeSoar’ is not just a campaign; but a powerful reflection of Shriram Finance’s commitment to being a trusted partner in financial empowerment. With the brand’s dedication to helping customers access the credit they need to grow, it also plays a crucial role in India’s journey toward becoming a developed economy.

Commenting on the campaign, Elizabeth Venkataraman, Executive Director of Marketing at Shriram Finance, shared her insights, “#TogetherWeSoar symbolizes our promise to stand by every Indian, supporting their aspirations—whether it’s fixed deposits, financing vehicles, nurturing small businesses, or providing quick access to funds via Gold or personal loans, etc. Our creative approach, tailored in seven languages, allows us to connect deeply with diverse audiences across the nation.”