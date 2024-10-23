Jon Hamm wants you to skip the inconveniences in SkipTheDishes’ new ad

SkipTheDishes, Canada’s food delivery service, is embarking on a new era, dropping ‘TheDishes’ from its name and expanding its offerings beyond just restaurant orders. ‘Skip’ is positioning itself as a convenience platform, aiming to help Canadians skip life’s everyday hassles, not just the clean-up after meals. To spread the word, the brand has teamed up with actor Jon Hamm for a new ad.

The ad, crafted by Courage Inc. and directed by commercial director David Shane, blends comedy and practicality to convey Skip’s message - it's no longer just about food delivery, the brand can now help users avoid all kinds of daily inconveniences, from long lines at the grocery store to awkward errands. Hamm, known for his role in Mad Men, brings his wit and self-aware humour to the ad, advising people to ‘Skip it!’ whenever faced with an annoying or time-consuming task.

The ad kicks off with various scenarios where people are frustrated by mundane tasks. For example, a couple finds their favourite restaurant is fully booked, and a young boy nervously faces an awkward pharmacy purchase. Hamm shows up to suggest a solution - Skip it. With the closing line - ‘Coulda skipped it? Shoulda skipped it!’ - the ad emphasises the ease and convenience that the brand offers.

Since its founding in 2012, SkipTheDishes has been delivering food to over 480 cities across Canada. However, with consumers increasingly seeking more than just food delivery, the brand saw an opportunity to evolve.

The campaign is set to run across various platforms from October to December 2024, including TV, digital, and cinema spots in Toronto and Calgary. The campaign follows a similar yet effective message typically utilised for quick commerce brands but serves as a reminder that sometimes, life’s little hassles can and should be skipped.