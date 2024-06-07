Swiggy brings back Gulaab Jamun uncle in T-20 ad campaign

Swiggy has launched its latest campaign, marking the return of its beloved trio - Gulaab Jamun Uncle, Aunty and legendary commentator Harsha Bhogle.

The campaign features bite-sized ad films that humorously depict the brand’s commitment to on-time delivery, allowing the uncle to enjoy his favourite treats without interruption. The ads use everyday scenarios to highlight the speed and convenience of Swiggy's delivery service, resonating with customers across the country.

These bite-sized ad films, supported by Harsha Bhogle's popular commentary pieces, showcase the fast-paced nature of the brand's delivery service. By making witty comparisons of the scenes in the advertisements to cricket, Swiggy aims to resonate with India's massive cricket fan audience. Additionally, by focusing on a single delivered item, the ad subtly highlights Swiggy's offerings and a special incentive of ₹150 off during the cricket season. Showcasing the services and offerings provided by Swiggy, this campaign will run across television, digital platforms, and social media.

Talking about Swiggy’s strategy for capitalising on one of its most-favourite campaigns of all time, Ashwath Swaminathan, Chief Growth & Marketing Officer, Swiggy, said, "The series featuring Gulaab Jamun Uncle, Aunty, and Harsha Bhogle is a much-loved one, so we are bringing it back for the continuing cricket season. The campaign highlights how we deliver food right on time to help Uncle enjoy his favourite gulab jamun. We are confident that this campaign will resonate with cricket fans across the country."

Indrasish Mukerjee, the director of the film, added, "Swiggy ads were iconic for the language they had set up a while back with the crisp, silent 20-seconders aided only by Harsha Bhogle’s voice. The format’s always challenging, especially with comprehension and one’s ability to land humor. But we were clear from the outset with what we set out to do, which helped, and it was an absolute pleasure to revive this format and bring Gulaab Jamun Uncle alive once again for this series of three films."