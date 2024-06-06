Swiggy Instamart's print ad brings mangoes to life this summer

Swiggy Instamart recently capitalized on the popularity of mangoes with an innovative print campaign. In partnership with Havas Media India, Swiggy Instamart delivered a fresh experience to Mumbaikars through a unique collaboration with The Times of India.

On Sunday 2nd June 2024, TOI readers across Mumbai were greeted with a surprise – a mango-scented front-page newspaper ad from Swiggy Instamart. The ad featured vivid visuals of mangoes and a crisp, engaging copy that stated, 'Read this ad with your nose,' offering an immersive experience that tempted the senses of the readers.

Swiggy Instamart’s campaign aimed to enhance the sensory appeal of mangoes, making the online shopping experience more immersive. By engaging the olfactive sense, the brand connected with customers on a deeper level, making the idea of ordering mangoes better than ever.

Additionally, The Times of India played a pivotal role in this initiative by circulating approximately 8,00,000 copies of the special edition across Mumbai. The Page 1 & 2 jacket ad quickly became the talk of the town, capturing the attention of a massive audience and generating widespread acclaim on social media platforms.

This campaign has set a new benchmark for creativity in print advertising, demonstrating that despite the digital wave, traditional media can still deliver impactful and memorable brand experiences when the right insights are applied. The campaign's success was further evidenced by the overwhelming social media engagement it generated, highlighting its significant impact.

Ashwath Swaminathan, CGMO of Swiggy shares, "With this campaign, we wanted to go beyond traditional advertising and create a sensory experience that ignites the senses and brings the joy of mango season directly to our customers. By tapping into the powerful concept of Olfactory, we're able to evoke the essence of fresh mangoes, but also help users fix their cravings in an instant by ordering on Swiggy Instamart."

Mayur Hola, VP Brand, Swiggy said, “We grew up peeling off scented strips on perfume ads in magazines. We also grew up welcoming summer and the glorious mango aroma it fills the house with. So, this season the team decided to combine these two nostalgic sampattis and bring them together on the front page of the newspaper. It took a village to grow this mango (ad). Thanks to Havas Media India, Times of India and team Swiggy Instamart for working together to bring this simple and fresh piece onto our tables.”

Uday Mohan, Chief Operating Officer, Havas Media India said, “This campaign is a testament to the power of print in creating impactful messaging. By combining the sensory appeal of scent with the visual impact of print, we were able to create a truly meaningful experience that resonated with the audience. This creative idea ticked the right boxes for it leveraged the cultural nuances of merging seasonality with Mumbai’s love for mangoes and it hit all the right notes. The positive feedback received reaffirms our commitment to innovation. Our longstanding association with Swiggy is built on the trust they have placed in us to consistently deliver exceptional results and we shall continue to push the boundaries of creativity in all our collaborations.”