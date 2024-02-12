Swiggy's Valentine's Day campaign focuses on old-school love with Sheeba Chaddha and Gajraj Rao

Swiggy’s second instalment of ‘feels’ is here–Watch Table For 2, a Vday film conceptualised by Talented. Last year, Swiggy and Talented supplied the internet with fuzzies during Valentine’s week with an endearing love story of Aashna and Raghav, who met through an order placed to the ‘Wrong Address’.

In its second season, Swiggy has again released a UI-based film, but this time it is about two 60-something empty nesters, who find their love and their way back to each other, with a little help from Swiggy.

In the world of right swipes and ghosting, this film focuses on an old-school love that has a track record of 40+ years of being together.

The voiceover has been performed by Gajraj Rao and Sheeba Chaddha - making space for geriatric love and its expression.

Aparna Giridhar, VP–of Marketing, at Swiggy, said, “The trend of talking to the youngest lot for Valentine’s Day isn’t new. And since a few years ago, supporting singles during V-Day has emerged as a theme. But we know there is a rise in people using Swiggy for their parents, and teaching their parents how to use it, in their absence. Convenience is a universal need. More so for this specific cohort. And so, Swiggy’s role in their life feels like the newest but the most necessary addition. And while the product story is about convenience, the product truth story is about bringing joy to love stories, no matter what age.”

“Writing this film, of all things, has been cathartic. My maternal and paternal grandparents lost their respective partners very early on, so I never got to see the shapes and forms geriatric love can take. Had they been here, I believe this would be it – love residing not in grand gestures but in ordering an audaciously simple vegetable chopper,” said Malvika Thirani, Creative at Talented and the writer of Table For 2.

Neil Mathew, Producer, Talented, added, “There’s enough research on how adopting a pet has a positive impact on the mood and well-being of empty nesters. And so, the film's ending isn’t a radical one, but a believable one. While there’s so much all of us have borrowed from our own family experiences for this, Pooja Manek and Prashant Gopalakrishnan from our team have also played the role of regional reps to make sure the story is authentic culturally too.”

Rohan and Sanjana, the director duo of Table For 2, said, “The love that Wrong Address received last year set the tone for this year’s love story. We knew that no matter who the protagonists were, ‘feels’ had to be our main character.

Getting to further this IP with a senior story felt like just the right next step. Biggest props to our animator, Vaishnav Menon who only bettered the project with his insights. Our parents approved the film before the brand did, which says a lot about craft that's crafted with care", they added.