Tata Salt adds a new twist to its iconic jingle

Tata Salt has launched a new campaign that gives a fresh take on its iconic jingle, ‘Namak ho Tata ka, Tata Namak’. The multi-asset campaign celebrates the brand’s ubiquity as ‘Desh Ka Namak’, resonating with the youth and also capturing the pulse of India. It offers a new outlook with a fresh spin to the jingle while retaining its signature tune.

The 2.0 version of ‘Namak ho Tata ka, Tata Namak’ jingle introduces a refreshed perspective on its presence in households across India. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign includes a series of 11 light-hearted yet quick-witted films showcasing the jingle’s presence in various moments of a consumer’s daily life.

Commenting on the campaign, Deepika Bhan, President, Packaged Foods - India, Tata Consumer Products, said, “Tata Salt is one of India’s most trusted and responsible brands. Its legacy as ‘Desh Ka Namak’ spans more than 40 years. The new campaign featuring its iconic jingle, which took birth in the 1980s, doffs a hat to the enduring appeal of the brand and its ability to evolve with the times. With this initiative, we also aim to deepen our connection with our audience and reinforce Tata Salt’s commitment to be part of their lives, promoting health and happiness.”

Anurag Agnihotri, Managing Partner, Creative (West), Ogilvy said, “For most of our country, salt means Tata Salt. And Tata Salt means trust. It is a bond built on love. The new 'Desh ka Namak' campaign gives back the same love and trust that people place on a legacy, iconic brand. We put one of the most loved Tata Salt tunes back in people's life, in moments that are as everyday as the salt itself. A movie scene, a cat, an election rally and such things. We hope everyone likes the new 'Desh ka Namak' campaign and loves the brand the way they always have.”