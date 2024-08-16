The House of Mcdowell’s Soda takes Friendship Day celebration to next level this year

Friends: the few people with whom we share few of our life’s greatest ups and downs with, the ones who are there to listen to our rants, even at 3 AM. While we celebrate all other relationships in our life, why do we often forget to cherish these individuals who are there with us through thick and thin?



Recognising the importance of this, the House of McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam delivered an unforgettable Friendship Day celebration at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai this weekend. The musical extravaganza which took place on the 4th August brought together a stellar lineup of Gen Z favourites, including Sanam, Lisa, Ritviz, Zaeden, Anuv Jain and Lothika, for a night of incredible performances. The fun didn’t just stop there. The audience were in for a great surprise as Gen Z’s favourite Anuv Jain made a surprise appearance on stage with his yaar Zaeden.

The House of McDowell's Soda has always been a brand that has long been associated with the heartwarming tales of Yaari serving as a catalyst for friendships and solidarity through its compelling storytelling. Yaaron Waali Baat highlights the power of meaningful connections and how even the smallest acts can make a lasting impact. Yaari Jam surpassed all expectations, turning friendship day into a spectacular celebration with fans across Mumbai enjoying an evening dancing to the rhythms of their favourite artists.

Varun Koorichh, Vice President and Portfolio Head, Marketing, Diageo India, said “At The House of McDowell’s Soda, we believe in the transformative power of friendships to uplift and empower individuals. This year, Yaari Jam exceeded all expectations with its electrifying lineup of artists, setting a new benchmark for celebrating friendship. We united yaars across the nation, embracing the true spirit of camaraderie and creating memories that will last a lifetime. The event truly marked a forward step in celebrating the essence of friendship and joy, making it the most joyous and empowering Friendship Day ever”

Speaking on the occasion, Sanam said, “Performing at Yaari Jam was a whole new experience for us as it wasn’t just another concert. For us, friendship is at the heart of everything we do, so this event was extra special. It was all about celebrating those deep connections and the true spirit of ‘Yaaron Waali Baat’ that The House of McDowell’s Soda embraces beautifully. Truly an event to remember for life!”

Additionally, speaking on the association, Lisa Mishra said, “The stage became a canvas where we brought music to life. We came together to create something special at Yaari Jam, an evening filled with energy, connection, and unforgettable moments. The concert was a true celebration of our shared love for music and friendships.

While Zaeden said “Being part of Yaari Jam was more than just performing, it was about celebrating friendship through music. The crowd’s energy and cheers are everything for an artist, and I was super excited to drop my new set. Mumbai was amazing as usual, and sharing the stage with my favourite artists made the night one for the books.”