The Mahindra Group’s #SheIsOnTheRise campaign celebrates the glories of the Mahindra women

In continuation of last year, this year too, The Mahindra Group has launched its impactful #SheIsOnTheRise campaign, a meaningful initiative aimed at celebrating the resilience, achievements, and stories of the diverse Mahindra women. Among these inspiring individuals are Hemangi Jagtap, working in security at Mahindra Logistics, and Sangita Pingale, a farmer and Mahindra Tractor owner, along with five others, sharing their remarkable journeys in various fields.

The campaign begins with a touching moment as a student reaches out to her mentor, Tepi Nygyor, Branch Manager at Mahindra's all-women dealership, expressing how her guidance has not only driven her to new heights but also transformed her life, leaving a profound impact on Nygyor.

As the campaign unfolds, it highlights the inspiring endeavours of Shikha Gupta, a Senior Collection Executive at Mahindra Finance, and Pawani Sharma, who showcases her culinary talent as a Chef at Club Mahindra, serving as a source of inspiration for others.

The campaign concludes by showcasing how a girl captivated by Formula One listens intently to Andrea Ackroyd, Lead Performance Engineer at the Mahindra Formula E Team, as she inspires women to pursue the careers of their choice.

By showcasing these stories, The Mahindra Group aims to inspire and empower young individuals to follow their career of choice or achieve personal milestones by demonstrating the potential for greatness within every woman's story.



The campaign also underlines how a woman inspires another woman by doing what they do with all their heart. How this ordinary can be a start to an extraordinary.

Additionally, Asha Kharga, Chief Customer and Brand Officer at Mahindra Group added, “Three years ago, we created a platform called #SheIsOnTheRise on International Women's Day. The objective was simple: To share inspiring stories of our women associates. Stories that come from ordinary women who have the potential to spark the extraordinary. At the Mahindra Group, we have always believed that when a woman rises, our society and our nation rise with her.”

The campaign garnered over 80 million+ impressions and 55 million+ views. It also garnered 99.3% positive sentiment as users appreciated the song and the underlying message of the film.