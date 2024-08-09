A dash of zest and unlimited jests: The secret of Sprite’s Joke in Bottle success

Laughter has a magical quality, it can turn a bad day into a good one, a boring gathering into a comedy club or an awkward silence into shared chuckles. Understanding that a good laugh is sometimes the best rejuvenation, Sprite launched its ‘Joke in a Bottle’ campaign last year, offering a refreshing twist on comedy that invited people to pause, relax, and laugh amidst the hustle-bustle of their routines. With its playful tagline, ‘Scan Karo, Joke Suno, Thand Rakho!’ Sprite transformed the act of opening a bottle into a gateway for entertainment.

The campaign introduced a unique concept: Users had to scan a QR code on the Sprite bottle to unlock over 200 jokes curated from a mix of well-known and regional comedians, all delivered directly to their WhatsApp. This approach offered jokes in six languages, ensuring they are enjoyed by a wide and diverse audience. Sprite partnered with stars like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rana Daggubati to further fuel the momentum.

Sprite's ‘Joke in a Bottle’ was designed to go beyond quenching thirst—it aimed to position the brand as a source of entertainment, further strengthening its connection with consumers. This strategy was particularly effective with the Gen Z, known to turn to humour as a form of stressbuster. By providing short comedic content accessible with a simple scan, Sprite successfully engaged this audience, creating a campaign that was loved by many!

The immediate success of the first season led to the launch of a second, this time with additional star power and even more versatile jokes. Sprite’s ‘Joke in a Bottle’ campaign has made a grand comeback by collaborating with India's top 14 comedians, including Kapil Sharma, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kenny Urooj, Varun Thakur, Niranjan, Danish Sait, Mallika Dua, Sorabh Pant, etc., alongside the popular cricketer Suryakumar Yadav.

The latest leg of the campaign further extends to offer over 500 jokes in nine languages, reaffirming the brand’s vision to forge connections with everyone across India. Like the first, this season also trails the scanning of the QR code for a splash of cheer. With this campaign, Sprite has seamlessly integrated technology and humor, making the simple act of opening a bottle an exciting ritual. The expanded joke collection ensures there's something for everyone, whether you enjoy witty one-liners, puns or PJs. The new campaign film starring Kapil Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav on top of a ferris wheel plays precisely on that – it showcases that when the heat reaches ‘new heights’, consumers can cool down with Sprite Joke in a Bottle.

Over the years, The Coca-Cola Company’s lemon-lime flavoured brand, Sprite has positioned itself as the unmatched cut-through refreshment. Further solidifying this positioning, Sprite’s campaigns have also marked a permanent place in the memories of consumers. And Joke in a Bottle adds yet another feather to the cap as they continue the journey of creating powerful, relatable and engaging campaigns for everyone, everywhere.