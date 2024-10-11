This new campaign shows why your SIP deserves a promotion

Life is a journey of constant evolution, where our goals, lifestyles, and dreams expand with each new milestone. From securing our first job to reaching for the stars, every step redefines our vision of success.

But while we tirelessly pursue career growth and greater opportunities to fuel our ambitions, how often do we give our money the promotion it deserves? Just as we chase career advancements to fulfill our dreams, it's crucial to elevate our financial strategies to match our ever-evolving aspirations. After all, shouldn’t our wealth grow as ambitiously as we do?

Creating awareness and educating investors about Systematic Investment Plans (SIP) Top-ups, this campaign is an Investor and Awareness Education Initiative by HSBC Mutual Fund. The campaign held a series of three short films of 30 seconds each, with an aim to encourage investors to embrace the concept of giving their money a well-deserved promotion by opting for a Top-Up facility on their SIPs.

Additionally the campaign had a captivating CGI video, featuring the slogan, "Dena hai paise ko promotion, toh karo SIP top-up." The Video encouraged viewers to elevate their savings with an SIP Top-Ups. Moreover, it highlighted not only the benefits of SIPs but also made saving money engaging and accessible for everyone.

However, the pre-buzz didn't just stop there. The Investor Education and Awareness Initiative included on-ground activities for the campaign in different commercial hubs to engage with investors, and to educate and encourage them to consider SIP Top-ups.

Additionally, through the Apne #SIPKoDoPromotion campaign, it made viewers realize that as we go through different stages of life, it’s important to think about how we manage our money. Managing finances isn’t just about keeping track of your spending; it’s about making smart choices that match our changing goals.

Commenting on this initiative, Kailash Kulkarni, CEO, HSBC Mutual Fund, said, “SIPs are becoming the go-to tool for retail investors to achieve their financial goals. Through Apne #SIPKoDoPromotion campaign, we want to emphasize the power of compounding that an SIP Top-up brings in, aiding in building long-term wealth. We want investors to know that a Top-up on their Systematic Investment Plan can empower them to boost their investments at par with their current income levels and hence be in control of their financial future.”

Industry Data shows that over 484.6 million people in India have SIPs as of March 31, 2024, but only 0.50% (roughly 240,000 SIPs), utilize the powerful Top-Up feature. This data insight ignited the spark for this campaign. To tap into this opportunity, the Apne #SIPKoDoPromotion campaign is intended to reshape the narrative around financial responsibility and investing by educating investors about maximizing their SIP potential through SIP Top-Up.

