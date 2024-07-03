Topps launches Anime Collectible Cards under Animax with an innovative marketing twist

Naruto, a show that holds some of our dearest memories, is cherished not only by us Gen Z, but also by our parents. Released over two decades ago, Naruto connects different generations, uniting us with our families as the Shinobi Army, transporting our parents back to their youthful days.

To celebrate and relive these moments, Topps India has officially launched the highly anticipated Animax collectible cards – Topps Animax. But the excitement doesn’t end there.

Topps India also hosted a grand event for anime enthusiasts across the country, featuring a Shinobi Army meetup in the heart of Mumbai, marking the debut of the first-ever anime collectible card series in the Indian market.

To kick-start this launch with an innovative marketing twist, Topps Animax introduced an innovative way to announce the arrival of these cards through ‘Topps Animax on Wheels’, bringing the Shinobi army's excitement directly to Mumbai's streets. The Shinobi Army, a group of passionate Naruto cosplayers, embarked on a city-wide tour, engaging with fans to bring the anime experience to life.

The journey began at 10 AM, with the Topps Animax van setting out through Mumbai, making stops for the Shinobi Army to interact with anime fans, concluding back at Bandstand. One of the highlights was the live unboxing event at Bandstand, where fans gathered to witness the unveiling of the iconic Topps Animax collections. Throughout the day, the Topps Animax on Wheels bus brought joy to countless fans across Mumbai where anime enthusiasts who spotted the bus were in for a treat, as they received fun prizes and exclusive merchandise.

While Topps India’s initiative not only marked the launch of collectible cards, it also nurtured a sense of community among anime enthusiasts. With anime collectibles cherished worldwide, Indian fans now have their own piece of this cultural phenomenon with the pre-booking numbers for these collectibles reflecting the excitement and anticipation among fans.

Following the success of the Shinobi Army meetup and the enthusiastic reception of the cards, Topps Animax intends to become a favourite among anime fans throughout India. The debut of Topps Animax in India was truly more than just a product launch; it was a celebration of anime culture and a nod to the passionate fan base that has embraced it.